David K. Bies, 79

David K. Bies, Sr. Bemidji, MN. Formerly of East Grand Forks, MN. Died February 19, in Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

Born August 31, 1938 in Breckinridge, MN. To Herman J. Bies and Helen Nairn Bies.

Dave enlisted in US Navy and was stationed in CA and HI areas. He Married Sharon Harms Schmidt and they made their home in the Grand Forks -East Grand Forks area. Dave worked numerous jobs in the areas. In 1989 He married Carol Obregon and they moved to Canby, MN. Where he worked in the hospital until he retired and then moved to Bemidji, MN.

Left to mourn: His Wife, Carol. His children, Paula and Gregg Bjerk, Joni Alfson, Shelly and Dan McDonald, David K.Bies Jr. and Amy, Jason and Robyn Bies, Carol’s Children, Curt and Heidi Obregon, Pete and Cindy Obregon, Kim Raffe. His Siblings Gary and Mary Bies, Gene and Bev Bies, Jim and Mary Bies, Linda and Dean Crowley, Debbie and Todd Rodgers, along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Service to be held at Our Saviors Lutheran In East Grand Forks, MN. 2:00 – 4:00 PM with a 4:00 PM prayer service