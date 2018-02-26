Linda Lou (Starr) Galow, 72

Linda Lou (Starr) Galow, age 72, of Bisbee, ND, passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2018, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Linda was born on November 15, 1945, in Cando, ND, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Jesse (Cookman) Starr. She grew up and went to school in rural Bisbee, ND, and afterwards graduated from Aaker’s Business College. On August 20, 1965, she was married to William Galow at the Presbyterian Church in Bisbee, ND. During her life she worked for Ramsey Bank, provided daycare for the Andersons, and worked for Uniband. In her free time she enjoyed sewing, participating in 4-H, but most of all being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her husband of 52 years, William Galow of Bisbee, ND; children, JoAnn Galow of Ardoch, ND; Melody (Gerald) Buresh of Dickinson, ND; Robin (Jerry) Dubuque of Grand Forks, ND; and Wayne (Erin Eagleson) Galow of Davenport, ND; grandchildren, Travis (Aleena) Church, Tasha (Vin Morotto) Bonn, and Megan (Nick) Rubbert; great-grandchildren, Kasyn and Karson Rubbert; siblings, Judy (Ron) Rardon of Spearfish, SD; and Steve Starr of Bisbee, ND; sister-in-laws, Bonnie Christopherson of Bisbee, ND; Wanda States of Bisbee, ND; Rita (Lester) Anderson of Bisbee, ND; and Shelley (Bill LaFramboise) Galow of Devils Lake, ND; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Jessie Starr; nephews, Ryan Anderson and Greg Michels; and brother-in-laws, Howard Galow, Dennis Michels, Ken States, and Edward Christopherson.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am ~ Friday, March 2, 2018, at Bisbee Lutheran Church in Bisbee, ND.

Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home in Cando, ND

Interment: Bisbee Lutheran Cemetery in Bisbee, ND ~ Spring 2018

Arrangements By:

Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota

and Dunnigan- Dix Funeral Home ~ Cando, North Dakota