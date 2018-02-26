Michael Joseph Bendele, 50

Michael Joseph Bendele, age 50, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 17, 2018, while on vacation in Hondo, TX.

Michael was born on December 3, 1967, in Orange, CA, the only son of Michael and Maureen “Kay” (Dempsey) Bendele. In 1971 the family moved to Texas and then to Grand Forks in 1972 after his father’s untimely passing. Michael graduated from Grand Forks Central High School in 1986 and worked for Crary in construction for many years. He then founded his own construction company, MBC Corp, which he ran for the rest of his life.

Michael is survived by his mother, Kay Bendele of Grand Forks, ND, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Bendele and his faithful canine companion Josey.

Memorial Service: 7:00 pm ~ Friday, March 2, 2018 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Visitation: 2 Hours Before Service

Inurnment: Hondo, TX ~ Summer 2018

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota