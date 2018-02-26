Robert James Weiland, 70

Robert James Weiland, age 70, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Monday, February 26, 2018, at his home with his loving family by his side.

Robert was born on May 1, 1947, in Crookston, MN, the son of the late George and Leda (Cota) Weiland. He grew up in the Euclid, MN, area and graduated from Crookston Agricultural College. Afterwards, he was enlisted in the US Army from 1966 to1969, serving his country during the Vietnam War. He then returned to Euclid. On May 28, 1971, he was married to Rose Ann Ditch. The family made their home in East Grand Forks, MN, and he worked at the State Mill in Grand Forks, ND, from 1972 to 2004. He attended AVTI and worked as a truck driver for Agsco and CPS, retiring in 2015.

Robert is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rose Ann Weiland of East Grand Forks, MN; daughters, Renee (Tom) Salomonsen of East Grand Forks, MN, and Cathy Weiland of Maui, HI; and Jennifer (Paul) Seidel of East Grand Forks, MN; grandchildren, Stephanie, Brianna, and Parker; sister, Janice (Tom) Elis of Otsego, MN; and furry companion, Security. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter Brenda.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am on Friday, March 2, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 pm with a prayer service at 6:30 pm on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, MN.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks, MN ~ Spring 2018

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota