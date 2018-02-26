Ronald James “Jeff” Jeffrey, 83, of Grand Forks, ND passed away Monday February 19, 2018 at Valley Eldercare Center in Grand Forks.

He was born January 4, 1935 in Grand Forks, the son of Frances “Frank” and Armilda “Millie” (Purpur) Jeffrey, growing up and attending school in East Grand Forks MN. Ronald was united in marriage to Lois Bostrom on June 6, 1956 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks. Jeff worked for Grand Forks Seed Company/Terra Chemical and Ecolab Inc. in Grand Forks. He was passionate about all sports and participated in basketball, baseball and football. He volunteered as a coach for his daughter’s softball teams and also enjoyed coaching girls’ basketball. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play basketball, soccer, baseball and hockey. During his retirement years, he became an enthusiastic NHL and “Sioux” hockey fan. Jeff truly loved and supported young people. He was a warm and caring friend always sharing hugs. He would strike up a conversation with those he met, loved to joke and tease, had a witty sense of humor and big heart! Lois preceded him in death on January 6, 2004.

Jeff was a devoted family man, a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He is survived by daughters, Kim (Scott) Bueligen, Sioux Falls SD, Julie (Mark) Krejci, Moorhead MN; grandchildren, Justin (Aleece) Mero, Luc (Justine) Bueligen, Andrea (Phil) Paradis, Patrick (Brianna) Krejci and great grandchildren, Riley, Chase, Taylor, Aurora, Francis and Jerzee. He will also be greatly missed by his sister, Dolly (Lyle) Smith, East Grand Forks, MN; a brother, Bill (Betty) Jeffrey Fosston, MN; sister-in- law, Kathy Rau Grand Forks ND, Rob Czapiewski East Grand Forks, MN and many nieces and nephews.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois and sisters, Lois Corbid, Vonnie Fingarson, Jacklyn Hanson and Peggy Donica. Jeff’s family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Eric Bakke, his nurse, Rosemary and staff at Valley Eldercare Center.

Memorials are preferred to American Cancer Society and St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 5, 2018 in Sacred Heart Church, East Grand Forks, MN. Family Greeting: 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 4, 2018 to share “Jeff” stories and memories in The Historic Norman Funeral Home.

Family Greeting will continue for one hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Monday.

Interment: Calvary North Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND, in the spring.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com (The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)