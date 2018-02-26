Steven Bren, 62, entered eternity at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks on February 19, 2018.

Steve was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota on April 5, 1955, the third child of Robert and Lucille Bren of Tabor, MN. He took a shining to farming early and loved to get his hands black with dirt while gardening. In addition to farming, he attended NDSCS Wahpeton and obtained a degree in diesel mechanics.

Steve was a volunteer firefighter in East Grand Forks. He worked for Grand Forks Equipment and Butler Machinery Company for 21 years each. He was a man with extreme dedication to his work. Whether it was fixing giant machinery or picking out the prettiest bouquets of roses, Steve strove for perfection.

Steve taught hundreds of children in Sunday school and donated gallons of blood to patients in need. He loved to goof around in perfect snow with snowmobiles, zoom around on motorcycles, and hike big mountains. He loved a rousing card game, greasy junk food, and terribly corny jokes. He loved to cuddle grandbabies and loved to make and eat lefse with butter (but absolutely no sugar on it.) But above everything else, he loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

He was an incredible husband, son, father, brother, uncle, and grandpa, and he loved the Lord. Steve is survived by his wife, Virginia, his daughter Kelli (Daniel) Leeman, son Austin (Kristen) Bren, brother Richard Bren, numerous nieces and nephews, and two grandsons, Micah and Theodore Leeman.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 23, 2018 in Faith Evangelical Free Church, 1400 24th Ave South, Grand Forks. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church. Memorials are preferred to Child Evangelism Fellowship, Riverside Christian School, or Altru Health Foundation Dialysis Center. Amundson Funeral Home, 2975 S. 42nd St., Grand Forks is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com