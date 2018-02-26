Timothy Jay Useldinger, 55

Timothy Jay Useldinger, age 55, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 21st at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX.

Tim was born on January 7th, 1963 to Betty (Ray) and Gregor (Jr) Useldinger. He was raised on their family farm and attended school in East Grand Forks, MN. He graduated from Senior High with the Class of 1981.

On February 23, 1985, Tim was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Ravon Rhen. They made their home in East Grand Forks where they raised their two wonderful children, Sarah and Jake.

Tim loved spending time with his family and was very proud of his children. Tim was hard working; he shared his passion for farming with his father, brothers, son and nephew. When he wasn’t farming, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at Maple Lake. Tim was a humble and selfless man, always making sure others were taken care of before himself. Tim was an inspiration to all and made many of us the people that we are today. He had an uplifting sense of humor that kept a smile on everyone‘s faces. He tossed out the best one-liners, even in his last days. Most importantly, however,

Tim was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by many.

Tim is survived by his loving wife, Ravon, Grand Forks, ND; daughter Sarah (Mike) Schley, Holt, MN; son Jake (Fiancé Keeley Gregoire) Useldinger, East Grand Forks, MN; His parents, Betty & Jr Useldinger of East Grand Forks, MN; Siblings Deb (Laurel Harvey) Useldinger, Van Nuys, CA; Guy Useldinger, Grand Forks, ND; Kevin (Marlene) Useldinger, Grand Forks, ND; DeeDee (Fiancé Jason Novak) Useldinger, Grand Forks, ND; Mother-in-law Nora Rhen, Grand Forks, ND; Sister-in-law Sheryl (Mark) Smith, Grand Forks, ND; Brother-in-law Shawn (Lisa) Rhen, Thief River Falls, MN; Along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law Merlyn Rhen.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 28, 2018 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 Third St. NW, East Grand Forks MN. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Prayer Service also in Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will be with Tim’s family at a later date. Amundson Funeral Home, 2975 S. 42nd St., Grand Forks is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com.