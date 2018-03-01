Freeze girls close regular season with two victories

Coming off a 29-71 loss to the Stephen-Argyle Storm, the Freeze girls would have a chance to end the regular season on a high note. They would do just that with a 51-14 home victory over the Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke Chargers on February 19 and a 58-46 home win over the Mahnomen-Waubun Thunderbirds on February 22.

Freeze 51 Chargers 14

Despite seeing his team go into halftime with a 20-10 lead over the Chargers, Freeze Head Coach Sean Spilde said his girls lacked energy and aggressiveness on the offensive end in that half. Things would change in the second half on both ends, as the Freeze outscored the Chargers 31-4 to pull away with the win.

“The girls did a good job attacking the basket and pushing the ball inside,” Coach Spilde said. “The second half we had more energy on the defensive end and we were able to create some turnovers that led to some transition offense… Our defense was pretty solid (in) the second half and all 12 girls contributed to a nice team win.”

The Freeze girls (12-12) open the Section 8A Girls’ Basketball Tournament as the sixth seed on the west side of the section. They play third-seeded Sacred Heart (16-9) on Thursday, March 1 at 7:45 pm from Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls.

For more coverage of Northern Freeze basketball action, see this week’s North Star News!