Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report
Fishing reports last week, good days and OK days. Some schools aggressive and attack the jig, some window watchers following jig through water column, and some just crusing through. Electronics are big right now. Most anglers graphing fish all day. Most resorts are out in 27-33′ and starting to make the push shallower. Reefs to the west continue to put hungry fish in the eater pail. Rattle spoons working well most days but some days a smaller quieter presentation is needed. Pike roaming shallows and setting up for an awesome March. Auger extension needed if fishing on your own with 4+ feet of ice in most areas. Snowmobilers stay on marked trail, big ice chunks off of trail. Ice houses allowed to be left on lake LOW through March 31st, walleyes open through April 14, pike open all year.Rainy River pushing out some bigger walleyes in the morning/evening with an occasional sturgeon. Local fish houses along the snowmobile trail from Wheeler’s Point to Baudette Bay. Morning, evening bite most effective.The NW Angle continues to put good fish in the bucket. Walleyes and saugers in 19-24′. Early and late bite has been fantastic but the afternoon bite shouldn’t be taken lightly. In Ontario waters, crappies in holes of 28-32′ off of points. Mortality rate is high for released crappies in 25′ or deeper, catch fish and move on. Snowmobile trails on and around the lake are marked and groomed. A complete list of lodging, ice fishing packages and sleeper houses are available through March at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lo
dging.