Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

Fishing reports last week, good days and OK days. Some schools aggressive and attack the jig, some window watchers following jig through water column, and some just crusing through. Electronics are big right now. Most anglers graphing fish all day. Most resorts are out in 27-33′ and starting to make the push shallower. Reefs to the west continue to put hungry fish in the eater pail. Rattle spoons working well most days but some days a smaller quieter presentation is needed. Pike roaming shallows and setting up for an awesome March. A uger extension needed if fishing on your own with 4+ feet of ice in most areas. Snowmobilers stay on marked trail, big ice chunks off of trail. Ice houses allowed to be left on lake LOW through March 31st , walleyes open through April 14 , pike open all year.

Rainy River pushing out some bigger walleyes in the morning/evening with an occasional sturgeon. Local fish houses along the snowmobile trail from Wheeler’s Point to Baudette Bay. Morning, evening bite most effective.