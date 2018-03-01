Seven Gator wrestlers advance to state tournament
Thirteen Gator wrestlers entered the Crookston High School gym to compete in the 2018 Section 8A Individual Wrestling Tournament on February 23-24. Following day two action, seven of those Gator wrestlers left the Crookston gym with more than hardware around their neck, but also berths to the state wrestling tournament, including Tony Olson (106), Bryce Bergeron (120), Owen Novacek (138), Caleb Vacura (160), Joe DeZelar (170), Dominik Vacura (220), and Zach Evans (285). Bergeron, DeZelar and Dominik Vacura each won section titles.
The seven wrestlers the Gators advanced to the state tournament are the most since the program had eight qualify back in 2012. The Gators completed its dual season the previous weekend with a 16-9 dual mark and a Section 8A Runner-Up team finish.
The state tournament runs March 1-3 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Gator wrestlers don’t hit the mat until Friday, March 2 at 1 pm. To read the full story on the Gators’ individual section tournament and to see the Gator wrestling sponsor page, read the February 28 issue of The Tribune in print or online at page1publications.com.