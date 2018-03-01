Seven Gator wrestlers advance to state tournament

Thirteen Gator wrestlers entered the Crookston High School gym to compete in the 2018 Section 8A Individual Wrestling Tournament on February 23-24. Following day two action, seven of those Gator wrestlers left the Crookston gym with more than hardware around their neck, but also berths to the state wrestling tournament, including Tony Olson (106), Bryce Bergeron (120), Owen Novacek (138), Caleb Vacura (160), Joe DeZelar (170), Dominik Vacura (220), and Zach Evans (285). Bergeron, DeZelar and Dominik Vacura each won section titles.

The seven wrestlers the Gators advanced to the state tournament are the most since the program had eight qualify back in 2012. The Gators completed its dual season the previous weekend with a 16-9 dual mark and a Section 8A Runner-Up team finish.