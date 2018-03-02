Adlai Andrew Brink, 49

Adlai Andrew Brink, Age 49, of Stillwater, formerly of Baudette, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 27, 2018.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Dr. Adlai and Marge Brink, Percy and Connie Olson. Survived by son, Ryan; Ryan’s mother, Lori; parents, Bill and Ardis Brink; other family and numerous friends.

Adlai graduated from St. Thomas and received his law degree from William Mitchell College of Law. During his career, Adlai practiced law in the private sector and served as an Assistant County Attorney in Sherburne County.

Ryan was the light of his life. In addition to time spent with Ryan, Adlai held a special place in his heart for dogs, boats and summers on Lake of the Woods.

Services were held Sunday, March 4, 2018 at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, MN.

Memorials may be made to the Brink Senior Center in Baudette, MN or the charity of your choice.