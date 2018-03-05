Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota proceedings monday, february 12, 2018 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, February 12, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Board members present: Boespflug, Piche, Simonson, Thompson, Useldinger Board member absent: Black Simonson moved to approve the minutes of the regular school board meeting held on January 22, 2018. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to approve the agenda with the following additions: 8.2 Approve the Biomedical Science Trip to Europe – ADDED 2.12.18 8.3 Approve the Purchase of Heating/Cooling Control Equipment and Software – ADDED 2.12.18 Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to set the fee for adapted bowling at $45. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to approve the Biomedical Science Trip to Europe in the summer of 2019, at no expense to the district. Thompson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to approve the purchase of heating and cooling control equipment and software from Honeywell at a cost of $31,265.00. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to accept the following resignations: Lindsay Shively, Paraprofessional effective January 22, 2018 Erin Peterson, Teacher effective January 18, 2018 Matt Palmiscno, Assistant Baseball Coach effective January 31, 2018 Cathy Kolness, Head Volleyball Coach effective February 1, 2018 Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to hire the following people: Donald Kuntz, Bus Driver beginning January 23, 2018 Abdifataha Sherif, Bus Driver beginning January 24, 2018 Abdifatah Yusuf, Bus Driver beginning January 29, 20187 Ayan Yusuf, SP Paraprofessional 7.75 hrs/day beginning January 29, 2018 Neil Nagle, Assistant Baseball Coach Kayla Walden, NH Paraprofessional 6.25 hrs/day beginning February 13, 2018 Christa Moe, NH Paraprofessional 6.5 hrs/day beginning February 13, 2018 Amy Schothorst, Adapted Bowling Coach Betty Benson, Adapted Bowling Coach Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve a twelve-week childcare leave of absence for Alicia Antal, teacher, beginning approximately March 7, 2018. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve a twelve-week childcare leave of absence for Courtney Schell, teacher, beginning approximately March 23, 2018. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried Useldinger moved to approve the second semester lane changes as presented and attached. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the January 28, 2018, payroll in the amount of $9,395.29. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agendas are on file in the District Office. Piche moved to approve the following donations to the school district: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount EGF Education Foundation CMS Vetter/Meulebroeck Breakaway Kits 750.00 EGF Homerun Club Senior High Robotics 2,987.00 EGF Education Foundation CMS Library/Cieklinski Books 949.83 EGF Education Foundation CMS Library/Cieklinski Books 480.05 EGF Education Foundation CMS Music/D. Hanson Percussion Package 1,000.00 NW MN Arts Council CMS Music/D. Hanson Percussion Package 3,000.00 James & Diane Olson Senior High Music 100.00 TOTAL DONATIONS $9,266.88 Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the payment of the K-12 bills #112942 through #113218 and electronic fund transfers as follows: General Fund 01 $539,873.79 Food Service Fund 02 43,063.91 Community Education Fund 04 4,543.40 Building Fund 06 0.00 Debt Redemption Fund 07 0.00 Scholarship Fund 08 3,200.00 Trust Fund 09 0.00 Community Service Fund 14 115.39 Activity Fund 21 5,622.50 Electronic Fund Transfers 472,641.69 Total Payments $1,069,060.68 The bills are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:32 p.m. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (March 7, 2018)