Cecelia M. Kovar, 94, of rural East Grand Forks, MN died Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Valley Eldercare, Grand Forks, ND.

Cecelia M. Vanyo was born on January 12, 1924 in East Grand Forks, MN, the daughter of John and Anna (Sabol) Vanyo. Cecelia attended country school in Northland Township District #196 through the 8th grade and graduated from Alvarado High School in 1941. Cecelia then completed her Teacher’s Training School in East Grand Forks and went on to teach in rural Tabor, MN. She married George Kovar on June 12, 1945 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Tabor. They made their home and farmed north of East Grand Forks, raising their 11 children. Cecelia was a homemaker and also worked at Montgomery Ward Catalog Store for 12 years in Grand Forks, ND, retiring in October 1985. She was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church where she was active in Altar Society, the church choir, and a Eucharistic Minister of Holy Communion. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, gardening, and canning. She was a fantastic cook with family favorites being poppy seed and prune kolaches, peach pie, caramel rolls, homemade noodles and cabbage, her potato salad and many more. Cecelia and George loved dancing to old time music and traveled to many polka fests in Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Iowa. They were members of the Tabor Czech Singers and truly appreciated their heritage of Slovak and Bohemian descent. Cecelia loved family gatherings and parties, spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

Cecelia is survived by her children, Edward (Lonnie) Kovar of Monument, CO, Donald (Dolores) Kovar, Linda (Doug) Peterson, Janice (John) Barrett all of East Grand Forks, MN, Gerald (Renae) Kovar of Fisher, MN, Elaine (Larry) Rivard, Karen (Jerry) McIntyre and David (Sandy) Kovar all of Grand Forks, ND, Sandra (Terry) Duncan of Hebron, KY and Anita (Paul) Brazier of Argyle, MN; daughter in law, Pam Kovar of Oak Grove, MN; 30 grandchildren; 42 (+2) great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson; sisters, Helen Kliner, Ruth (Harley) Lindgren; brother, Norbert (Cecelia) Vanyo; brothers-in-law, Donald Swartz and Ervin Lange as well as many nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband George on July 20, 2007; son James on August 12, 2014; and sisters, Gertrude Kotrba and Annella Swartz.

A special thanks to all the staff at Valley Eldercare for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Tabor, MN, are preferred.

Blessed be the memory of Cecelia Mary Kovar.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Tabor, MN.

Rosary: 4:30 PM on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 in Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN, and also one hour prior Funeral Service on Wednesday in Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Interment: Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Tabor, MN, spring 2018

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, Minnesota.