James Richard Pribula, 73

James Richard Pribula died peacefully at his home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Jim was born August 21, 1944 in Grand Forks, ND. He was the son of Raymond and Marie (Rychart) Pribula. Jim grew up on the family farm 10 miles north of East Grand Forks, MN. He attended grade school in Alvarado, MN, and graduated from Sacred Heart High School, East Grand Forks, MN in 1962.

Jim attended Architectural Drafting and Design School in Thief River Falls, MN, graduating in 1964. During this time he met Jane Brouse, his loving wife of 52 years. The couple married at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Tabor, MN on May 29, 1965. They moved to Minneapolis, MN, where Jim worked at Capp Homes, Inc., as an architectural draftsman.

In 1967, Jim was employed by Control Data Corp., where he designed computer hardware and circuit board technology. A few years later he accepted a position with Singer Link Corp., in Sunnyvale, CA. The company was hired by the US government to design products for the first moon launch.

In the spring of 1973 Jim moved back to Minnesota. Beside his brother Fred, he worked for Florian and Sons Excavating in Grand Forks, ND. In 1979 Jim established Grand Forks Excavating, Inc., and for the next 39 years his contracts were sealed with a promise and a firm handshake. It would be difficult to find a place where his boots didn’t level the ground, thereby gaining respect throughout the construction trades community.

Jim was a loyal Fighting Sioux hockey supporter for many years and enjoyed attending games with his grandchildren. He loved spending weekends at his cabin on Lake of the Woods, MN, cruising in his 1955 Chevy, riding his Harley Davidson and restoring antique tractors. Jim was a dignified man, demonstrating kindness and selflessness. He was an inspiration to all that knew him.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Marie (Rychart) Pribula, East Grand Forks, MN; in-laws Sidney and Ida (Gilbertson) Brouse, Thief River Falls, MN; brother-in-laws Danny Brouse, Newfolden, MN; and Larry Jauhola, Thief River Falls, MN; sister-in-law Connie Lane, St. Paul, MN; and nephew, Sean Dargus, Thief River Falls, MN.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Jane (Brouse) Pribula, East Grand Forks, MN; son, Darrin Pribula, East Grand Forks, MN; daughter, Tera (Pribula) Hanson and her husband Robert, East Grand Forks, MN, six grandchildren, Karissa Hanson, Grafton, ND; Kalli Hanson, East Grand Forks, MN; Sydney Pribula, Steven Pribula, Sawyer Pribula, Straton Pribula all from Brainerd, MN; four siblings, Donna (Terry) Greenwood, East Grand Forks, MN; Fred Pribula, East Grand Forks, MN; Gerald (Patrice) Pribula, rural East Grand Forks, MN; Kathy (Blake) Carlson, Crookston, MN; Brother/Sister-in-laws Janice Jauhola, Thief River Falls, MN; Sid (Donna) Brouse, Thief River Falls, MN; Bradley (Linda Raymond) Brouse, Thief River Falls, MN; Becky(Murray) Dicken, Thief River Falls, MN; Nancy Brouse, Baudette, MN; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Blessed be Jim’s memory.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 10, 2018 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 10, 2018 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN in the spring of 2018

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota