Jannette Lee, 75, of Thompson, ND went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, February 26, 2018 at the Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

Jannette Lee was born November 28, 1942 in Twin Valley, MN the daughter of Johnnie and Delphine (Crit) Erickson. She grew up and attended school in Twin Valley, MN. She married Morris Lee in 1959 in South Dakota. She worked at UND as a secretary, and also owned and operated Lee’s Dairy Bar in Thompson, ND. She then worked for REM for over 20 years in the Mentor program. She enjoyed reading her bible, quilting, sewing, and odd fascination with footstools, but especially family and her beloved grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Morris of Thompson, ND, daughter Brenda Snyder, son Randy Lee, both of Reynolds, ND, grandchildren, Christopher Lee of Bloomington, MN, Casey Lee of Coon Rapids, MN, Samantha (Jeremy) Becker of Grand Forsk, ND, great grandchildren, Emily Rose Lee and Orion Lee, 4 sisters, Jo Ann Widme of Twin Valley, MN, Carol Waldo of Lake Park, MN, Bea (Lowell) Werpy of Gary, MN, Dolly Risdon of Detroit Lakes, MN, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, son in law Tim Snyder, and siblings, Frank, Les and Darlene.

Memorial Services: 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One hour before services at the chapel.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota