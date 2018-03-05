Meralee Joy Giese, 72

Meralee Joy Giese, age 72, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Meralee was born on August 15, 1945, the daughter of the late Dale and Maureen (Hjelmeland) Giese. She went to Country School in Keystone Township until 8th grade and then graduated from Warren High School in 1963. Afterwards, she married Ben Schulte and the couple moved to Minneapolis to start a family. They lived in various cities in Minnesota before settling in Hill City where they owned and operated the Hill City Merc. She moved to Grand Forks in 1978 where she lived for the rest of her life. She worked for Rehab and then the EERC at UND until her retirement in 2008. She enjoyed her retirement to the fullest doing whatever she wanted, whenever she wanted. Meralee had a soft voice and loved to visit. She also enjoyed shopping on QVC, knitting washcloths, going to her meetings and being snuggled up on the couch with her TV remote in hand.

She is survived by daughter Susan Schulte of Grand Forks, ND, son Daron Schulte of Bismarck, ND, grandsons, William, Brandon, Nicholas and Tory, and Great grandchildren, Brynlee and Lincoln, siblings, Peter (Patti) Giese of Dayton, MN, John Giese of East Grand Forks, MN, Janice (Randy) Ahmann of Spokane, WA. She is preceded in death by her parents, ex-husband Ben Schulte and sister in law Connie Giese.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Sharon Lutheran Church, Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: 1 hour before services at the church.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery, Spring 2018.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota