NOTICE TO CONSIDER SPECIAL USE PERMIT APPLICATION You are hereby notified that the East Grand Forks City Council will meet in the Council Chambers of City Hall located at 600 Demers Ave on March 20, 2018 at 5:00PM, or as soon as possible thereafter, to consider an application for a Special Use Permit submitted by Verizon Wireless. The application requests authorization to construct a telecommunications facility located at the end of 21st Street NW on the Valley Golf Course property. Verizon is proposing to erect a 65’ stealth monopole tower with an 11.5’ X 29.5’ equipment shelter. According to Verizon, this facility will fill a void in wireless services caused by a lack of capacity to handle the increasing data usage of Verizon customers. The facility will be set back 200’ from the nearest adjacent property. The tower has been designed to blend into the surrounding area like a flag pole. A report has been prepared by Garrett Lysiak of Owl Engineering to review the necessity of the pole in that location and if it meets City requirements. This report will be available at the meeting and may be discussed during the hearing. The City Council will form an opinion of whether constructing a telecommunications facility on the Valley Golf Course property (where the pro shop used to stand) is of the same general character and which will not be detrimental to the nearby R-1 (Residential) District. The Planning Commission has forwarded a recommendation to grant the Special Use Permit to the City Council. If you wish to comment on the said application, you are encouraged to attend this meeting. Comments can also be directed to Nancy Ellis, City Planner at (218) 773-0124. Dated this March 7th, 2018. David Murphy City Administrator City of East Grand Forks, MN (March 7 & 14, 2018))