Karlstad’s Blood Drive brings in 32 volunteers

The Karlstad Lions hosted a blood drive with United Blood Services on February 21, at First Lutheran Church which helped collect at total of 31 units of blood for patients in need.

A total of 32 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 24 individuals were able to donate at the United Blood Services blood drive on February 21. A total of seven donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor.

United Blood Services expressed their gratitude to Gary Cook, who coordinated the drive, and Karlstad Lions which sponsored the blood drive, as well as others who assisted the day of the drive: Evelyn Spangrud, Gerda Hams, Connie Nordin, Bonnie Loveness, Eleanor Dahlin and Holly Burkel.

For more, see this week’s North Star News!