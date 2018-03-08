Freeze split final two regular season games

The Freeze boys’ basketball program had a couple more chances to sharpen up before the end of the regular season and prepare for its new season: the postseason. The Freeze began its final week of the regular season with a road game versus the Fosston Greyhounds on February 27, where the Freeze paid for another slow start in a 70-55 loss. The Freeze then closed out its regular season at home in Newfolden versus the East Grand Forks Green Wave, where it posted one of its strongest team efforts in a 68-58 win.

Freeze 55 Greyhounds 70

Another slow first start would plague the Freeze, this time courtesy of one Greyhound player’s big night— scoring 37 points and shooting six of nine from the three-point line—and the Freeze’s inability to stop him early.

“I just thought we had poor recognition on defense. They had a shooter that got super hot in the first half and we didn’t do a great job recognizing and making the adjustment quick enough,” Freeze Head Coach Zach Green said. “We played them almost to a draw in the second half, but we just came out a little flat and didn’t defend properly and that was kind of the difference.”

For more on this story, see this week’s North Star News!