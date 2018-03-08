Gator girls fall to Storm in sub-section championship

The Gator girls’ basketball team poses for a group photo with its Section 8A West Sub-Section runner-up trophy following its loss to the Storm. Team members are: Front (L-R): Maddi Janicke, Emma Dagenais, Carly Mekash, Alicia Berard, Sierrah Mooney, and Jaustyn Dahl; Back: Head Coach Brad Dahl, Assistant Coach Kaley Heggedal, Lexie Benke, Kjerstie Lieberg, Alyssa Kilen, Makenna Burslie, Alyssa Rinde, Tessani Peterson, Kianna Novacek, and Assistant Coach Shane Kilen. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Gator senior Carly Mekash shoots and scores a three-pointer in the second half of the Section 8A West Sub-Section Championship game versus the Stephen-Argyle Storm from the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls on March 6. The Gators would come up short in a 52-48 loss to finish as sub-section runner-up. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Gator senior Sierrah Mooney plays defense against a driving Madalynn Weberg of the Storm in the first half of the Section 8A West Sub-Section Championship game on March 6. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)
The last time the Gators and Storm girls’ basketball teams met, the Gators pulled out a one-point overtime victory. This game would feature some higher stakes–a place in the Section 8A Championship game—but again come down to the final seconds.
Trailing 30-20 at halftime, the Gator girls would rally back to take a lead as high as five points with just under six and half minutes to go. In the end, the Gators would fall 52-48 in the Section 8A West Sub-Section Championship game from the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls on March 6.
The sub-section runner-up Gators finished the season with a 22-7 record. From this year’s team, the Gators lose six seniors— Sierrah Mooney, Jaustyn Dahl, Maddi Janicke, Carly Mekash, Emma Dagenais, and Alicia Berard.
To see the full recap from this game, read the March 14 issue of The Tribune in print or online