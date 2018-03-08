GMR Robotics wins inaugural Great Northern Regional

The Greenbush-Middle River Gator Robotics team poses for a group photo after winning the Great Northern Regional, March 1-3 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks. Team members are (L-R): Front: Isabella Brockhouse, Aubre Berg, Emily McLean, Piper Sondreal, Jorden Hendrickson, Kristy Williamson, and Ryan Hlucny; Middle: Payton Waage, Kaiya Novacek, Amy Stauffenecker, Chloe Vanderport, Ella Koebernick, Sarah Stanelle, Emily Tarala, Robert Hlucny, and Thor Anderson; Back: Landon Kvien, Max Utter, John Novacek, Kyle Stenberg, Jonathan Peterson, Zachary Clark-Solom, and Kyle Stauffenecker. (photo by Teresa Hlucny )
The GMR Robotics team robot (#5172) and the robots of two other local teams, #3750 out of Badger and #2883 out of Warroad, climb the scale tower to face the boss during the video game-themed FIRST Robotics game Power Up at the Great Northern Regional. (photo by Blake Dallager)
(photo by Emily Wicklund) GMR Robotics team drivers Kyle Stauffenecker (left) and Robert Hlucny hug one another after finding out their GMR alliance had won the Great Northern Regional from the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, qualifying the team for the international FIRST® Championship, April 25-28 at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Mich.. (photo by Emily Wicklund)
An emotional Mary Anderson waves to the crowd after being presented with the Woodie Flowers award at the inaugural FIRST Robotics Great Northern Regional from the Alerus Center in Grand Forks last week.