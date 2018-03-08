Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report
Fish activity increasing as we roll into March. The fish have always been there but temperamental. Stable weather helpful. As always, some houses doing better than others and some days better than others. Electronics continue to be very helpful. Most resorts are out in 24-33′ and making a push shallower. Smaller presentations working well tipped with a shiner or chub head. Pike fishing continues to heat up. Auger extension needed if fishing on your own with 4+ feet of ice in most areas. Snowmobilers stay on marked trail, big ice chunks off of trail. Ice houses allowed to be left on lake LOW through March 31st, walleyes open through April 14, pike open all year.Rainy River pushing out some bigger walleyes in the morning/evening with an occasional sturgeon. Morning, evening bite most effective. Lots of ice but spring river walleye anglers looking for that to change by end of month.The NW Angle continues to bring nice fish topside. Walleyes, saugers and pike strong bite with some perch in the mix relating to sand bars. Day bite in 18-26 feet and the 16-22 foot range for the evening bite In Ontario waters, crappies in holes of 28-34′ off of points. Remember releasing crappies in deeper water causes mortality. Catch your fish and move on. Snowmobile trails on and around the lake are marked and groomed. A complete list of lodging, ice fishing packages and sleeper houses are available through March at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lo
dging.