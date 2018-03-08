Linda “Lindy ” Krawchuk, 67, of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away peacefully at her home early Tuesday morning, February 27, 2018. Linda Denise Nielsen was born August 5, 1950, in Hallock, Minnesota to Harvey and Amelia (Suppes) Nielsen. Lindy graduated from Lancaster High School in 1968. She became a lab technician, working at Unity Hospital in Grafton, North Dakota for a year. On August 8, 1970, she was united in marriage to John Krawchuk at Sion Lutheran Church in Lancaster. They settled in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, and Lindy began working at Golden Valley Clinic. She later enrolled at the University of Minnesota and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture, graduating in 1979. Lindy worked as an assistant school nurse in the St. Louis Park School District for 22 years, retiring in 2012. John and Linda returned to Lancaster that same year. Lindy loved living in the country, working in her garden, fishing and hunting. Family members include her loving husband, John; a half brother, Garth (Helen) Hartwig, Ramsey, MN; brother, Bruce (Tammy) Nielsen, Lancaster; a sister, Debra Nielsen, Dover, DE; sister-in-law, Donna Hartwig, Maple Grove, MN; nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Lindy was preceded in death by a son, Billy in 2007; her parents; and half brother, Morley Hartwig. Memorial services are scheduled for Friday, March 9, 2018 at 11 a.m. in Sion Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery, Lancaster. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service. Pastor Kathy Levenhagen and Pastor Galen Nordin, presiding; Dianne Rice, organist, Galen Nordin, soloist. Honorary pall bearers will be relatives and friends.