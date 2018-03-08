NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS EQUIPMENT RENTAL Bids Close April 2, 2018 Hallock, MN 56728 Sealed bids will be received until 1:00 P.M. on Monday, April 2, 2018 at the Office of the County Administrator of Kittson County, Hallock, Minnesota on behalf of the County Commissioners of Kittson County for the following: County Project No. 35-18-200, Equipment Rental Proposal forms with specifications may be obtained at the Office of the County Engineer, 401 Second Street S.W., Hallock, Minnesota 56728 (218-843-2686). The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive any informalities therein and to accept the bid deemed most advantageous to the County. Dated this 2nd day of March, 2018 at Hallock, Minnesota. _________________________________ Eric Christensen, County Administrator 17 18 19