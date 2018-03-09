Enbridge, Inc. awards grant to Kittson County

Enbridge, Inc. recently awarded Kittson County Emergency Management with a $1,250 Safe Community Grant.

The grant will be used to purchase portable technology equipment. This equipment will be purchased with specific homeland security emergency management tasks in mind, with mobility and connectivity being key to improving preparedness and communication.

The ability to download applications, access information found on the internet as well being able to integrate with the current county programs from remote locations plays an important role in disaster situations.

