Glenn Edward Taylor, 86

Glenn Edward Taylor, the son of the late Walter and Marjorie Taylor, was born on June 2, 1931, at Bock, MN. He attended school and grew to manhood at Ogilvie, MN. Glenn served with the U.S. Army from Feb. 1952 to Nov. of 1953, serving in Korea. Following his discharge, he resided at Stillwater, MN. He married Marjorie Nieurenhausen on Jan. 15, 1955, at the St. Paul Cathedral in St. Paul and to this union seven children were born. Glenn worked for the Armour Meat Packing Plant in So. St. Paul for many years. Following retirement, he went into the home construction business and later resided in Hawaii. Marjorie passed away in June of 1980. Glenn married Joyce Beito on June 24, 2003, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Thief Lake near Middle River and they have since made their home near Middle River. He attended Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and was a member of the Middle River American Legion Post #444. Glenn loved horses, camping and fishing and deer hunting. He also enjoyed canning and quilting with Joyce, visiting with friends and family and talking politics. Glenn passed away at the Stillwater Good Samaritan Nursing Home on Thur. morning, March 1, 2018, at the age of 86 years and 9 months.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce, of Middle River; children: Carol (Michael) Steele, Mark (Jeanne) Taylor, Brian (Ella) Taylor, Lori Ann (Bart) Hawkinson, Sandy (Tim) Cosgrove, Linda Taylor and Paul (Jennelle) Taylor; step-children: Daryl (Nina) Beito, Diane (David) Wavra, DelRay (Rhonda) Beito, Danny (Jean) Beito and Audrey Beito; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers: Roger (Jean) Taylor and Virgil Taylor; in addition to many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife and brother, Bob.