Kathy Mehrkens, 67

Kathy Mehrkens, of Thief River Falls, MN, died peacefully in her sleep at her home on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the age of 67.

Kathy’s funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 11, 2018 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Thief River Falls, MN. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Thief River Falls.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Johnson Funeral Service, Thief River Falls, MN. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Sunday.

Kathleen Mary Lager was born on December 19, 1950 in Heron Lake, MN, the daughter of Adrian and Margaret (Liepold) Lager. At the age of two, the family moved to rural Baudette, MN, where she grew up and attended school. At the age of 15 she came to live at the foster home of John and Jan Cullen in rural Oklee, MN. After finishing school in Red Lake Falls, she worked at Hillcrest Nursing Home. Kathy also worked at Valley Home and later at Arctic Cat in Thief River Falls.

On June 9, 1973 Kathy was united in marriage to Albert Mehrkens at Oklee, MN. The couple made their home on the family farm in Sanders Township, where she lived until her death. They were blessed with eight children: Allen, Dale, Andy, Dean, Peter, Paul, Tammy, and Tracy. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother – loving her children and spoiling her grandchildren.

Kathy enjoyed farm life. She loved gardening, yardwork, cooking, dancing, visiting, and caring for her assorted animal kingdom. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, and other activities – but not snow.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Albert; children, Allen, Dale, Andy, Dean (Elizabeth), Peter (Clare), Paul (Oksana), Tammy (Joe) Hickey, and Tracy Mehrkens; grandchildren, Mara, Adrian, Garrett, Emry, Kurtis, Wyatt, Tirzah, Shamus, Lizzeth, Primrose, Rhyak, Bryce, Kayle, Kelsey, Volodymyr, Bryanna, Tobias, and Francis; siblings, Tom (Karen) Lager, Gary (Carol) Lager, Curtis (Marie) Lager, Virginia (Ray) Kava, Martin (Maggie) Lager, Mathew (Melinda) Lager, John (Linda) Lager, Christopher (Lisa) Lager, and Mary (Mike) Perry; foster father, John Cullen; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Margaret Lager; foster mother, Jan Cullen; and her brother, Dan Lager.