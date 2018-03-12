Lisa M. Halverson, 43

A Celebration of Life for Lisa M. Halverson of Baudette, MN will be held on Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 1-3PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Baudette.

Lisa Marie Halverson, 43, of Baudette, MN died Monday, March 5, 2018, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks ND, due to complications related to Influenza B and pneumonia.

Lisa Marie Halverson was born February 28, 1975, to Jim and Darlene Halverson in Homer, AK. Lisa grew up in Anchor Point, AK. As a child she enjoyed all kinds of sports but most of all swimming. She competitively swam for her high school team. She graduated from Homer High in 1993. The following year Lisa attended Berea College in Kentucky. After receiving her undergraduate degree, Lisa pursued a degree in nursing. Using her nursing degree, Lisa became a traveling nurse, which brought her to many different areas of the U.S. such as San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles. Presently Lisa was a Flight Medic Nurse for Life Med out of Alaska. She was also pursuing a Nurse Practitioner program to further her career in the medical field and help others.

Lisa dedicated her life to others, both professionally and personally. Her mission work in Guatemala and Uganda were a testament to this. Lisa loved life and the outdoors. She really enjoyed traveling to new places and experiencing new adventures.

She is survived by her parents, Jim and Darlene of Anchor Point, AK; brother Russell and nephew Sage of Hawaii; her life partner, Brent Hanson of Baudette, MN and his family, Kent and Cynthia Hanson of Baudette, Chas, Afton and Elle Farasyn of Loveland, CO; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins