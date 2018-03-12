Pickle ball league starting in Karlstad

| | 0

Looking for an activity while it’s still winter outside? How about trying pickleball, the latest option through Tri-County Schools’ Community Ed program.

“Our goal was to have a healthy winter activity that’s available for any physical ability,” facilitator Pastor Matthew Dehnert said. “Pickleball is the classic ‘anybody can play.’”

The game is “fast-paced and fun,” Dehnert said, adding it is currently the number one fastest growing sport in the country.

The pickleball is similar to a wiffle ball, with holes in it, and is volleyed back and forth with a paddle similar to a ping pong paddle. “It’s not as fast as a tennis ball or racquetball,” Dehnert said. “Even if you’ve never had experience, you can pick up a paddle and hit this ball.”

The court is about two-thirds the size of a tennis court. The ball is served from one corner of the court with a one bounce rule, and the majority of play takes place within 15 feet of the opposing team.

“What makes the game fast-paced and fun, is when you’re playing that close together,” Dehnert explained. “It’s a very social event where you get to know other people as well and play with all skill levels.”

For more on this story, see this week’s North Star News!

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment