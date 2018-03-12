Proceedings/GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683

GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 REGULAR MEETING October 16, 2017 7:30 PM (Greenbush) 1. Call to Order at 7:38 P.M. 2. Roll Call 2. 1. Roll Call: Carrie Jo Howard, Shane Kilen, Brandon, Kuznia, Joseph Melby, Jeff Nelson, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt 2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Sharon Schultz, Amie Westberg Other Attendees: Oren Lund, Mary Stauffenecker, Cocky Kujava, Jo Christian, Terry Howard, Kenny Kjos, Kyle Kjos, Amanda Kjos, Jodi Wahl, Tara Kern, Neil Lund, Rachel Lund, Lisa Vacura, Kelly Christianson, Arlette Pearson, Michelle Henrickson, Kristi Howell, David Stanelle, Jane Mallak, Sharla Kilen, Cathy Schenkey, Ryan Bergeron, Dan Taus, Laura Strand 3. Approval of Agenda 3. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the October 16th, 2017 Regular Board Meeting as amended. 4. Minutes 4. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of September 18th, 2017. 5. Business Services 5. 1. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approves the payment of bills check #34077 through check #34189 for a total of $170,599.71 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated September 6th, 2017 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. 5. 2. Treasurer’s Report 6. Reports 6. 1. Listening Session Dan Taus addressed the Board with his concerns about moving the current 4th Grade Class to Greenbush. He felt that no money would be saved by moving the 4th grade – “Leave them where they are, don’t make the building any sadder than it is”. Keep 4th Grade in Middle River. 7. Communications 7. 1. Superintendent 7. 1. a. Buildings and Grounds 7. 1. b. Greenbush Middle River School District Enrollment • As of October 10th, 2017: Greenbush Middle River School District enrollment is: 322 • Greenbush School: Grades K-3,5-12 = 279 • Middle River School: Grades K-4 = 43 • Enrollment October 13, 2016 was 375 • Enrollment October 19, 2015 was 401 • *See attached 7. 1. c. Review of Greenbush Middle River late start/early dismissal/school cancellation procedures due to inclement weather. • Student Safety is number one priority • Communication begins early in morning with Transportation Director, may involve communication with County or State officials and/or law enforcement • Blackboard Connect/ First Alert notification system is utilized to communicate modified school schedule • Media is contacted as well. Radio stations including WILD 102, KTRF 1230 and KQ92 and television stations as well as Grand Forks Herald • School webpage is also utilized to communicate any changes to school schedule due to weather or other unforeseen events 7. 1. d. Minnesota Commissioner of Education • The Commissioner of Education Brenda Cassellius visited our school district on Monday, October 9th. • Commissioner Cassellius spent over three hours visiting our district. • The Commissioner granted interviews with the Tribune as well as the Honker. 7. 1. e. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual expenditure report • As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis. • Budget consists of 5 fund balances: o 01 General Fund o 02 Food Service o 04 Community Services o 07 Debt Redemption o 08 Scholarships o 09 Student Activities • *see attached 7. 1. f. Veterans Day Program • Veterans Day Program will occur On November 13th in Middle River at 10:30 a.m. and Greenbush at 2:00 p.m. • Mr. Shawn Wagner has agreed to to deliver keynote address at Veterans Day Program in Middle River and Greenbush • *see attached 7. 1. g. Greenbush Middle River FIRST Robotics • Participated in Minnesota Robotics Invitational at Roseville Area High School • GMR FIRST Robotics students were hosted by families of Edina Green Machine FIRST Robotics program. • GMR FIRST Robotics Team won championship 7. 1. h. WIPE OUT 28 students in grades 7 – 12 participating in production 22 students on stage and 6 students behind the scenes Director: Tina Taus Assistant Director : Jeanne Novacek Musical Director : Robin Waage Performances are Friday, October 27th and Saturday, October 28th 7. 1. i. Greenbush Middle River School District Seniority and Teacher Certification List • Has been emailed to staff and posted in workrooms for review and approval • School board will be asked to certify Seniority and Teacher Certification list via board action during the October “regular” meeting • *see attached 7. 1. j. Operating Levy and Capital Projects Levy Public Meetings • Series of meetings to be scheduled beginning next week. • Dates to be published in newspaper article published this week. • Organizations/Dates board members would like to make presentations at or with? 7. 1. k. Commissioner of Education Positive Review and Comment on Proposed Capital Projects Levy Referendum • The Commissioner of Education’s Letter will be published in the next edition of the Tribune as well as the Honker • *See attached 7. 1. I. Notice of Special Election • Voting will take place 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Greenbush and Middle River School sites. • Election judges are: Jan Wollin, Arlette Pearson, Donald Christianson, Pat Hanson, Bernard Nelson, Debra Wiskow, Sharon Miller, Deb Ornquist, Jody kirkeide, Bernice McKeever, Mark Stephens and Michelle Kern • District residents who live in Roseau and Kittson county will vote at Greenbush School site • District residents who live in Marshall County will vote at Middle River School site. • *see attached 7. 1. m. Greenbush Middle River School Board Canvass of General Election Results • School Board must canvass election results • Election results must be canvassed between the third and tenth day following election • November 10th – 17th, 2017 • *School Districts should NOT canvass election results on November 11th, Veterans Day 7. 1. n. Greenbush Middle River 4th Grade Class • Letter sent to 15 families of students currently enrolled in 4th grade • Responses received from 13 families in terms of survey response. • One family expressed opinion during listening session of September board meeting. • Summary of responses to questions 2,3 and 4 • Question #2: Do you have a site preference? • 8 families respond : Greenbush • 5 families respond : Middle River • 1 family responds : No Preference • Question #3 : Would you prefer to complete the year in Middle River? • 7 families respond: NO (keep in Greenbush) • 5 families respond : YES (keep in Middle River) • 2 families responds : NO preference • Question #4 : If 4th grade is relocated to Greenbush site, will you continue to enroll your child in Greenbush Middle River School District? • 11 families respond : YES • 1 family responds : NO • 1 family responds : TBD Much discussion was held by Board with regards to the pros and cons of either leaving the class in Middle River or moving them to Greenbush. 8. Principal Report 8. 1. Annual Report • *see attached • $564.20 has been collected by the GMR Elementary at the Middle River site (including Head Start) to be donated to ‘Trails to Treatment” • Volleyball & Football have finished Regular Season • Fall Play • College & Career Fairs • Fall Concerts • Math League • Halloween Plans • Elementary Basketball Coaches • Teachers Convention • Art Club Trip • Volleyball Trip • Girls Swimming 9. Proposed Resolutions October 16th, 2017 9. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education approve the hiring of Anthony Brazier as an evening cleaner. 9. 2. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education approve the hiring of Matt Huntley as an evening cleaner. 9. 3. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Brandon Kuznia, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education approve the hiring of Lynsi Emery as an preschool paraprofessional. 9. 4. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 approve the Teacher Seniority list as presented. 9. 5. A motion was made by Joe Melby, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt, that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education approve the 2017 – 2018 4th grade class to remain at the Middle River school site. Board Member Howard called for Roll Call Vote with Board Members voting as follows: Howard – No, Stromsodt- Yes, Kilen – No, Nelson – Yes, Melby- Yes, Stenberg – No, Kuznia – No. Motion Fails A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Brandon Kuznia, that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education approve the 2017 – 2018 4th grade class to move to the Greenbush school site. Board Member Howard called for Roll Call Vote with Board Members voting as follows: Howard – Yes, Stromsodt- No, Kilen – Yes, Nelson – No, Melby- No, Stenberg – Yes, Kuznia – Yes. Motion carries. 9. 6. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Brandon Kuznia, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED the Board of Education of District 2683 will canvass election results on November 14th , 2017 at 7:30 am in the Greenbush School Library. 9. 7. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Shane Kilen, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the following donation(s). Anonymous Donation to GMR Robotics $500.00 Anonymous Donation to PK,K, 1,2,3,5,6 grade classrooms in Greenbush $3,500.00 10. Adjournment Motion: Carrie Jo Howard Second: Kurt Stenberg 11. Communications • Election Results Canvassed – November 14th, 7:30 a.m. at Greenbush • Regular School Board Meeting – November 20th, 7:30 p.m. at Middle Rive GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 SPECIAL MEETING November 14, 2017 7:30 AM (Greenbush) 1. Call to Order at 7:42 P.M. 2. Roll Call 2. 1. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Jeff Nelson, Carrie Jo Howard, Joseph Melby, Kurt Stenberg, Brandon Kuznia, Laurie Stromsodt 2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome Other Attendees: Arlette Pearson 3. Approval of Agenda 3. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the November 14th, 2017 Special Board Meeting as presented. 4. Reports 4. 1. Canvass November 7th, 2017 Election Results Election Result Tallies were reviewed along with regular ballots and absentee ballots. 5. Proposed Resolutions November 14th, 2017 5. 1. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Joseph Melby, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 approve the November 7th, 2017 canvassed election results. 6. Adjournment Motion: Carrie Jo Howard Second: Kurt Stenberg GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVERS CHOOL INDEPENDENTS CHOOLD ISTRICT2 683 REGULAR MEETING November 20, 2017 7:30 PM (Middle River) 1. Call to Order at 7:47 P.M. 2. Roll Call 2. 1. Roll Call: Carrie Jo Howard, Shane Kilen, Brandon, Kuznia, Joseph Melby, Jeff Nelson, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt 2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Sharon Schultz Other attendees: Terry Howard, Garry Cambill, Courtney Richman (Eide Bailly), Mara Gust, Mary Stauffenecker, Kyle Stauffenecker, Cocky Kujava, Brittany Burkel, Arlette Pearson, Russ Anderson, Cathy Schenkey, Mark Stromsodt, Ryan Bergeron 3. Approval of Agenda 3. 1. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt and UC that, BE IT RESOLVEDth at the Board of Education approve the agenda of the November 20th, 2017 Regular Board Meeting as presented. 4. Minutes 4. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVEDth at the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of October 16th, 2017. 4. 2. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Brandon Kuznia and UC that, BE IT RESOLVEDth at the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding special meeting of November 14th, 2017. 5. Business Services 5. 1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Joe Melby and UC that, BE IT RESOLVEDth at the Board of Education approves the payment of bills check #34190 through check #34348 for a total of $182,032.85 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated October 5th, 2017 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. 5. 2. Treasurer’s Report 6. Reports 6. 1. Listening Session Garry Gambill addressed the Board with regards to the area that snow is being moved to when snow plowing the school property. He indicated, in his opinion, the drain time has helped tremendously. He felt that the Board had agreed that the area in question was to be graded and that was not accomplished. His concern at this time is that snow plowing is not being completed as agreed and is not being moved in the desired direction. During Discussion, Board members questioned whether agreement had been reached about grading or where plowing would be pushed. Concern that plowing will not fix problem due to the water disbursement in that area of town. Mr. Gambill indicated that he will be at December’s meeting with a Hydrologist. Arlette Pearson “When is this Board going to listen to the majority of the people instead of the minority?” “When are people of this District going to hear positive long rangeplanning to fix this District coming from this Board instead of tearing it apa rt?” During Discussion, Board members indicated that the format of the Listening Session has changed several times based on concerns by the community, legal advice and MSBA training. Some of these changes occurred while Mrs. Pearson was a Board member. More research will be done on this issue. Mark Stromsodt “Are you going to put community group together or keep making decisions on your own?” “This Board needs community minded input, without that, you are never going to pass a vote.” During Discussion, suggestion was made to form committee to meet with community groups or form the community group as previously discussed. Board members were in agreement that a group of board members should meet with community groups. Board members to compile list of groups for December Board Meeting. Board members will “sign up” to meet with various groups. Board members should send names or organizations and contact persons to Mr. Jerome prior to December meeting. 6. 2. Eide Bailly: Greenbush Middle River Financial Audit Report Board engaged discussion with regards to how long the District could survive at it’s current rate of deficit spending as well as various scenarios and projections. 7. Communications 7. 1. Superintendent 7. 1. a. Buildings and Grounds 7. 1. b. Greenbush Middle River School District Enrollment • As of October 10th, 2017: Greenbush Middle River School District enrollment is: 322 • Greenbush School: Grades K-3,5-12 = 279 • Middle River School: Grades K-4 = 43 • Enrollment November 16, 2017 was Enrollment November 15, 2016 was 373 • *See attached 7. 1. c. Unpaid Lunch Balances GMR School District feeds all students, whether lunch accounts are current or not. Discussion was held regarding families who have left theDistrict to atten d another District and still have unpaid lunch accounts. Question was asked about the process for collecting unpaid accounts and what position within the District is responsible for that collection. Board directed Supt. Jerome to begin to turn accounts over to collection for families who have left the District and still maintain unpaid lunch accounts. 7. 1. d. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual expenditure report • As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis. • Budget consists of 5 fund balances: o 01 General Fund o 02 Food Service o 04 Community Services o 07 Debt Redemption o 08 Scholarships o 09 Student Activities • *see attached 7. 1. e. Region 1 Joint Powers Board Election • Three vacancies need to be filled • Each Vacancy is a three year term • Last day to file is November 28, 2017 • Deadline for completed ballots is December 28, 2017 • *see attached 7. 1. f. Greenbush Middle River National Honor Society Induction Ceremony National Honor Society Advisor is Mrs. Laura Dahl Induction Ceremony was Tuesday, November 14th at 6:30 Students in grades eleven and twelve are eligible for membership in the National Honor Society. 3.65 Grade Point Average is required for membership consideration “Returning” members of the National Honor Society are: QJaustyn Dahl QRobert Hlucny QKaiya Novacek QKyle Stenberg 2017 – 2018 Inductees: • Makenna Burslie • Dylan Heggedal • Alyssa Kilen • Kjerstie Lieberg • Kianna Novacek • *See attached 7. 1. g. FIRST Robotics • Greenbush Middle River FIRST Robotics Team 5172 has successfuly registered for and will compete in the 10,000 lakes Regional competition April 5th – 8th • The University of Minnesota continues to sponsor the Greenbush Middle River FIRST Robotics Team and will provide funding necessary for registration fee to participate in 10,000 Lakes Regional. 7. 1. h. Minnesota School Board Association 97th Annual Leadership Conference • “Student Achievement”January 11th – 12th • Minneapolis Convention Center • Interested board members must notify Superintendent as soon as possible if you wish to attend • *see attached . 1. i. Northwest Service Cooperative Board of Directors • The NWSC is conducting election for three School Board Members to serve on Board of Directors. • Each candidate will serve a four year term. • Please vote for three candidates, write in candidates are also acceptable. • *See attached 7. 1. j. Student Meal Policy • Required to have meal policy as a result of legislation • No student will be denied meal or served alternative meal as a result of a negative balance in lunch account • *see attached 7. 1. k. Greenbush Middle River School District Special Election Results • Review and discuss Special Election results • *see attached 8. Principal Report • Winter Rules Meeting • Fall Sports Banquet • Target Team Sponsored Blood Drive • Joint Sports Board Meeting • Winter Sports Coaching Staff • FIRST Lego Team 9. Proposed Resolutions November 20th, 2017 9. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Brandon Kuznia, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVEDth e Greenbush Middle River School District approve Audit as presented by Eide Bailly. 9. 2. A motion was made by Joe Melby, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVEDth at the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the following donation(s). • Judy Pulczinski to Greenbush Middle River Robotics (Memory of Vella Hougen) $20.00 • MN School Food Service Association to GMR School Supply Donation $150.00 • Anonymous to GMR Schools (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $200.00 • Eldon and Linda Sparby to GMR Elementary Basketball (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $100.00 • Carrie Jo and Terry Howard to GMR Tech Fund (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $100.00 • Dale or Mary Kuznia to GMR School $440.00 • Kay F. King to GMR School District (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $75.00 • Gary or Jeanette Olson to Greenbush School (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $10.00 • Anthony and Amy Brateng to GMR School (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $100.00 • Andy or Tanya Hanson to GMR School (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $30.00 • Steven or Mealanie McGlynn to GMR Schools $25.00 • Betsy or Brian Jensen to GMR Schools (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $25.00 • Marvel or Wesley Pesek to GMR School (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $25.00 • Craig Christianson (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $20.00 • Ricky or Vandra Lorenson to GMR School $40.00 • W. or J. Larson to GMR School District (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $20.00 • Coleen Krohn to GMR School District (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $20.00 • Brett Spilde to GMR School (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $30.00 • Carter and Tamara Stenberg to GMR School District (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $50.00 • Leatrice Kujava to GMR School (Greenbush Site) (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $100.00 • Byron or Carolyn Eeg to GMR School (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $100.00 • Jason or Carrie Taggart to Greenbush Public School (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $25.00 • Paulette Melby to GMR School (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $25.00 • Kuznia Family to Mr. Mack’s Shop Room (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $386.67 • Kuznia Family to Greenbush School Site Media Center (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $386.67 • Kuznia Family to Greenbush School Site Music Dept. (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $386.67 • Ervin and Mara Gust to GMR Music Department (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $50.00 • North Country Meats to GMR Robotics (Memory of Dale Kuznia) $50.00 • Greenbush Area Community Fund to Elementary Tech/Spanish 1 (Chromebooks) $1,000.00 • Greenbush Area Community Fund to GMR District (Breakout EDU Kits) $500.00 10. Adjournment Motion: Carrie Jo Howard Second: Joe Melby 11. Communications • Regular School Board Meeting – December 18th, 7:30 p.m. at Greenbush GREENBUSHM IDDLE RIVERS CHOOL INDEPENDENTS CHOOLD ISTRICT2 683 REGULAR MEETING December 18, 2017 7:30 PM (Greenbush) 1. Call to Order at 7:39 P.M. 2. Roll Call 2. 1. Roll Call: Carrie Jo Howard, Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Joseph Melby, Jeff Nelson, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt 2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome Other Attendees: Allison Harder, Terry Howard, Mary Stauffenecker, Kyle Stauffenecker, Nick Flattum, Emily Tara la, Ray Tarala, Mary Anderson, Cooky Kujava, Jan Wollin, Ryan Bergeron, Arlette Pearson, Gary Pearson, Kara Nelson 3. Approval of Agenda 3. 1. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVEDth at the Board of Education approve the agenda of the December 18th, 2017 Regular Board Meeting as amended.

4. Minutes 4. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVEDth at the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of November 20th, 2017. 5. Business Services 5. 1. A motion was made by Jeff Nelson, seconded by Carrie Jo Howardand UC that, BE IT RESOLVEDth at the Board of Education approves the payment of bills check #34349 through check #34453 for a total of $216,517.60 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated November 6th, 2017 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. 5. 2. Treasurer’s Report 6. Reports 6. 1. Listening Session Mary Stauffenecker shared the Mission Statement of the GMR School District, further noting that it is everyone’s responsibility to accomplish this mission. She further highlighted various groups in our communities that work hard for this school district, in particular the “handful of folks” who raised over $13,000.00 in less than three weeks to bring technology to our classrooms; the Greenbush Community Fund and it’s supporters who have granted our school district over $256,000.00 for various school projects; the Badger/Greenbush Lions Club who has scheduled a fund raiser for more technology dollars; the various organizations from both communities who award many scholarship dollars each year to our graduating seniors. She asked the Board, “How will you as a unified school board accomplish this mission?” Allison Harder asked the Board, “What one decision will you make tonight to positively impact our students?” Allison encouraged the board to make decisions that impact the entire district in a positive way. 6. 2. Truth In Taxation 6. 3. Lego Robotics 7. Communications 7. 1. Superintendent 7. 1. a. Greenbush Middle River School District Enrollment • As of December 9th, 2016: Greenbush Middle River School District enrollment is: 374 • Greenbush School: Grades K-5/9-12 = 231 • Middle River School: Grades K-4/6-8 = 143 • Enrollment in December, 2015 K-12 : 408 • *See attached 7. 1. b. Buildings and Grounds 7. 1. c. Dean of Students • Committee members Kilen, Howard and Kuznia met to discuss review stipend for Dean of Students at Middle River. 7. 1. d. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual expenditure report • As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis. • Budget consists of 6 fund balances: o 01 General Fund o 02 Food Service o 04 Community Services o 07 Debt Redemption o 08 Scholarships o 09 Student Activities • *see attached 7. 1. e. Greenbush Middle River School District Names ExCEL Award Winners • The ExCELaward is a Minnesota State High School League sponsored award that recognizes and honors excellence in Education, Community and Leadership. • Students must: • Be a High School Junior • Making satisfactory progress toward graduation • Participate in MSHSL fine arts and/or athletic activities • Hold a leadership position in school • Work voluntarily in their community • Greenbush Middle River School District ExCEL Award winners for the 2017 – 2018 Academic year are: • Alyssa Kilen • Dylan Heggedal 7. 1. f. Greenbush Middle River School District Names AAA award winners • The AAA award is a Minnesota State High School League award • Purpose of the award is to: Recognize and honor High School Seniors who have excelled in the areas of Academics, Athletics and Fine Arts • Students must have a minimum GPA of cumulative 3.0 • Students will be honored at Region 8 banquet in Mahnomen on February 7th • Greenbush Middle River School District Triple A award winners for 2017 – 2018: • Carly Mekash • Kyle Stenberg 7. 1. g. Review of Greenbush Middle River School District early/late start or cancellation procedures • Student Safety is number one priority • Communication begins early in morning with Transportation Director, may involve communication with County or State officials and/or law enforcement • Blackboard Connect/ First Alert notification system is utilized to communicate modified school schedule • Media is contacted as well (radio stations, television stations as well as Grand Forks Herald) • School webpage is also utilized to communicate any changes to school schedule due to weather or other unforeseen events 7. 1. h. January Staff Development Day 7. 1. i. Upcoming Board Meeting Dates • Greenbush Middle River School District conducts regular school board meetings on the 3rd monday of each month • Board Meetings can not be conducted on January 15th and February 19th (Martin Luther King Day and President’s Day} • School Board must determine alternate dates for board meetings in January and February • See attached calendar regarding restricted meeting dates 7. 1. j. Region 1Joint Powers Board Election • Three vacancies need to be filled • Each Vacancy is a three year term • Board members are asked to complete ballot. • Deadline for completed ballots is December 28, 2017 • *see attached 7. 1. k. 2018 School Board Bill Rotation • Board members will be partnered with another board member throughout the 2018 calendar year to review bills prior to each regular board meeting • Review attached schedule and let me know if you have any conflicts. • *see attached 7. 1. I. Student Meal Policy • Required to have meal policy as a result of legislation • No student will be denied meal or served alternative meal as a result of a negative balance in lunch account • *see attached 7.1.m. Community Meetings • Board members Laurie Stromsodt had compiled a list of possible organizations for Board members to visit with along with possible dates. 7.1.n. Technology Fund Raising Effort • Technology Fund Raiser was organized by a few individuals with the goal to raise $13,000.00 by December 31, 2017. To date this group has raised $13,240.00 with pledges totaling over $14,000.00. • Greenbush Badger Lions have requested permission to hold Pancake Fund Raiser for Technology Fund as well. • GMR students benefit greatly by all efforts. 8. Principal Report 8. 1. Principal Schultz • Creativity Festival at Bemidji State University • FCCLA Update • Sports Board Minutes • Student Council Visits to the Elderly 9. Proposed Resolutions December 18th, 2017 9. 1. A motion was made by Jeff Nelson, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVEDth e Board of Education of District 2683 change regular School Board meeting date from January 15th and February 19th to January 22nd and February 26th, 2018. 9. 2. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Joe Melby, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVEDth e Board of Education of District 2683 approve the certification of 2017 pay 2018 Levy at the maximum amount $497,220.46. 9. 3. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVEDth e Board of Education of District 2683 approve the Greenbush Middle River School District Student Meal Policy as presented. 9. 4. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Laurie Stromsodt, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVEDth at the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the following donation{s). • Albert Penas {In Memory of Ellen Kapphahn) to FIRST Robotics $100.00 • Donations In Memory of Vella Hougen to Gator Reader Fund $100.00 • Carol Anderson {In Memory of Ellen Kapphahn) to FIRST Robotics $25.00 • Robert and Wendy Wahl to Art Club $100.00 • Greenbush Border State Bank to Gator Gap Fund $250.00 • Arlene Bertilrud to FIRST Roboticsq $20.00 • Harry lgnaszewski to Gator Robotics $40.00 0. Adjournment Motion: Carrie Jo Howard Second: Joe Melby 11. Communications • Regular School Board Meeting-January 22nd, 7:30 p.m. at Middle River (March 14, 2018)