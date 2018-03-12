Rayton Edward Dargon, 78

Rayton Edward Dargon, age 78, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2018, at the Veteran’s Hospital in Fargo, ND.

Rayton was born on the family farm on March 18, 1939, the son of the late Rayton and Lonnie (Gaber) Dargon. He was raised on the farm in Wylie, MN, and went to country school and attended Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls, MN. Afterwards, he enlisted in the US Navy for 4 years and was honorably discharged in 1962. He then went to work for the merchant marines and on the iron ore boats on Lake Superior for a while. In 1966 he was married to Doreen Haugen in South Dakota. When he finally returned home to St. Hilaire, MN, he worked for Hartz Warehouse in Thief River Falls and for Artic Cat. He then moved to East Grand Forks, MN, where he lived for the rest of his life and worked on the Vasek Farm up until a couple of years ago. In his free time he enjoyed gardening and spending time with his friends at the Eagles.

Rayton is survived by his daughter, Lori Davidson of Coon Rapids, MN; 3 grandchildren, Annie, Dylan, and Dyllon; 7 siblings, Jan Vasek of East Grand Forks, MN; Duane (Vicki) Dargon of Mentor, MN; Gary Dargon, Bea (Larry) Kruse, Karen (Alan) Young, and Kathy Sorrels, all of St. Hilaire, MN; and Brenda (Richard) Schmitz of Red Lake Falls, MN; and special friend, Barb Dahlstrom of East Grand Forks, MN; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Rayton “Bubs” Dargon III; brother, John Dargon; brother-in-law, Albert Vasek; sister-in-law, Sharon Taylor; and son-in-law, Dean Davidson.

Funeral Service: 2:00 pm ~ Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Before Service

Interment: St. Hilaire, MN ~ Spring 2018

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota