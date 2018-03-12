Violet Lucille Gjelhaug-O’Donnell (née Nelson), 105

Violet Lucille Gjelhaug-O’Donnell (née Nelson) was born on April 25, 1912 in Baudette, Minnesota to parents, Henrick and Emma. She was preceded in death by 6 brothers and sisters: Edward, Myrtle, Helen, Lydia, and twins, Herbert & Elsa. Violet had four children, two whom preceded her in death: Joyce Daniel, and Carolyn Duden. Her son, Ronald (Ruby) Gjelhaug lives in Michigan, and her daughter, Sharon Moriarty lives in Florida. Violet had 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren! One of her great grandchildren was born in 2012 and was named Violet to carry on her legacy. There was no one else quite like her. She grew up on a 160 acre homestead farm in northern Minnesota and could tell you every detail of her life there, especially about her pet brown bear, Nollie (also her pet skunk, cow, and squirrel!). She loved to fish for walleye in the river there. She rode around in a buck board and a horse. She remembers men leaving for WWI. She voted for President Roosevelt in his first term. She left MN in 1943 and began work at Pontiac Motors. A Rosie the Riveter, she built duck boats that are still used today! She took great care of herself and had pride in her appearance. She worked into her 90’s and stopped driving at 97. Violet moved to Florida in 1986. Her husband Jack, passed away in 1991. She lived alone until 2017, when she moved in with her daughter, Sharon. She was healthy all her 105 years, never taking medication, only vitamins. Her vitals were always perfect even right up to her death. A wonderful and amazing thing that happened was that she went to be with the Lord on February 21, 2018, which is same day and in the same room as her husband, Jack, when he passed away on February 21, 1991. Now she’s with him and all her other loved ones for eternity. Most importantly, she is with Jesus, who made it possible for us all to have eternal life in Heaven.