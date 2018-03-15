Back road touring route collecting input

Plans are underway for a back road touring route, spanning northern Minnesota. The goal is to create a “back country scenic byway” for highway licensed vehicles to travel from one end of the state to the other on existing roads.

The plan is called the Border to Border Touring Route, or B2B, and is being planned by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Parks and Trails Division. The project is managed by the National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council (NOHVCC) and the Minnesota 4-Wheel Drive Association.

Planning sessions open to the public have been held, including one at Hallock on March 6, where planners gathered input from locals on the most scenic routes through the county, best road options, and local features such as restaurants, the museum, and historic sites.

“The key for choosing the northern part of Minnesota was the connection across from Lake Superior to the North Dakota border,” Mary Straka of the DNR Parks and Trails Division said. “We’ve had interest from North Dakota to link across and continue into their area around the Pembina Gorge.”

