KITTSON COUNTY BOARD PROCEEDINGS February 20, 2018

The Kittson County Board of Commissioners met, pursuant to adjournment on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 9 a.m. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Olson. The pledge to the flag was given. The agenda was approved as presented. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the February 6, 2018 County Board meeting as presented. Meeting with the County Board was Kathy Johnson, Kittson County Social Services Director. Johnson presented contracts for home health care services and PCA assessments with Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center and for day activity, care and transportation for non-MA eligible adults with the Kittson County Developmental Achievement Center. Johnson also reviewed unaudited 2017 year-end financial numbers with the County Board. Johnson concluded by noting that her department has already paid for 6 funerals this year, 3 of which occurred in 2017. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve a contract for home health care services and PCA assessments with Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve a contract for day activity, care and transportation for non-MA eligible adults with the Kittson County Developmental Achievement Center. Meeting with the County Board was Barb O’Hara, Kittson County Emergency Manager/Environmental Services Director. O’Hara presented the County Board with a retirement letter effective May 31, 2018. A motion was made by Commissioner Olson, seconded by Commissioner Bouvette and unanimously carried to accept the resignation of Barb O’Hara effective May 31, 2018 with regret and thanks for what will be 39 years of service to Kittson County. Meeting with the County Board was Keith Klegstad, Assistant Kittson County Highway Engineer, to update the Board on maintenance issues and road conditions around the County. Klegstad updated the Count Board on recent weather events and the status of the county’s roads. Klegstad update the County Board on the recently awarded Transportation Economic Development grant to construct a turning lane and frontage road by the canola plant. The grant will cover approximately 3/4ths of the project’s $450,000 estimated price tag with the balance coming from CHS and the County in the form of in-kind engineering work. None of the 5 projects the department submitted for Local Road Improvement Program funding were approved. Six applications were received for the motor grader operator vacancy. Klegstad concluded by presenting copies of the seventeen year history of the gravel CSAH and County roads. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Bouvette and unanimously carried to approve the payment of Commissioner Warrants and Auditor Warrants as follows: Vendor Amount Johnson Oil Company 3,469.61 Agri Valley 3,427.27 Kittson Health Insurance 54,488.25 Beltrami County Treasurer 13,434.00 Marshall County Auditor-Treasurer 19,778.00 Bernstrom Oil Co 2,169.20 NW MN Service Coop-BCBS 62,913.00 CHS Hallock LLC 96,319.95 Select Account 22,447.86 Department of Human Services 3,362.96 Spruce Valley Corp 3,966.97 Farmers Union Oil Company-LB 3,801.37 Wikstrom Telephone Co Inc 2,772.92 Hallock Electric Inc 8,990.24 Mn Dept Of Revenue 4,989.73 Johnson Controls 5,326.00 Mn Dept Of Revenue 3,901.72 Johnson Oil Company 5,196.92 Select Account 3,537.22 Kris Engineering Inc 9,611.46 Cardmember Services 4,097.73 Marco 2,298.74 ACS Industries Inc 29,592.97 Marshall County Sheriff 13,605.00 Ottertail Power Company 2,602.95 Office of MN.IT Services 2,700.00 Wenck Construction & Remediation Inc 10,772.50 Rural Transportation Collaborative 2,445.15 155 Payments less than $2000 46,774.67 Ziegler Inc 3,224.56 This list does not include salaries paid to county emplees nor does it include individuals who received federal, county or human service aid Mn Counties Intergovernmental Trust 70,706.00 Ottertail Power Company 2,237.50 AMC/MRCC 2,200.00 Meal Reimbursements: $128.34 Committee Reports were given. Meeting with the County Board was Sheriff Steve Porter and Chief Deputy Sheriff Matt Vig of the Kittson County Sheriff’s Department. Porter presented quotes for a new 2018 Ford Explorer squad vehicle. Porter also discussed the financial benefits of the floating position created last spring, citing a significant savings for the Department as a result. Finally, Porter informed the County Board that they had received zero applications for the department’s Jailer/Dispatcher vacancy. Porter expressed his opinion that the salary is not sufficient to attract and keep qualified individuals. Porter was informed that the issue of pay is a union matter and should be addressed through the union, but instructed Porter to work on having his staff resubmit their job descriptions for a re-banding/re-grading review. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to accept the low quote for a 2018 Ford Explorer from C&M Ford in the amount of $28,487. A quote for a 2018 Ford Explorer from Thief River Ford for $28,675 was also received. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to appoint Kim Johnson to a 3-year term on the NW Minnesota Regional Library Board. County Administrator Christensen provided the County Board with an update from the Health Insurance Committee. The Committee has looked at the Public Employees Insurance Pool (PEIP) and the health insurance offered by the International Union of Operating Engineers. Currently the Committee has quotes from PEIP that under certain conditions would reduce the cost of health insurance to both the employees and the County. Mike Reishus of Thune Insurance is working with PEIP to get more information and to set up a date and time that representatives from PEIP could come up and explain how the program works. A report on 2016 Statewide Veterans Services Statistics by County was presented for information. The 2017 NW Minnesota Juvenile Center Report was presented for information. Information on the MN Department of Natural Resources’ proposed Border to Border trail was presented for information. The Board adjourned to March 6, 2018 at 9 a.m. _____________________ CHAIRMAN ATTEST: ______________________________________ Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator 18