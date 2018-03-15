Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

As we roll through March fishing has heated up. Electronics helpful. Some fish are aggressive and others must be enticed. Most resorts are out in 24-33′ and continue to push shallower. Glow spoons working. Smaller presentations working well tipped with a shiner or chub head/tail. Pike fishing on fire with many 35-43 inch fish iced. A uger extension needed if fishing on your own with 4+ feet of ice in most areas. Snowmobilers stay on marked trail, big ice chunks off of trail. Fish houses allowed to be left on lake LOW through March 31st , walleyes open through April 14 , pike open all year.

Rainy River pushing out some bigger walleyes in the morning/evening with an occasional sturgeon. Morning, evening bite most effective. Lots of ice but spring river walleye anglers looking for that to change by end of month.