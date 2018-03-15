Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report
As we roll through March fishing has heated up. Electronics helpful. Some fish are aggressive and others must be enticed. Most resorts are out in 24-33′ and continue to push shallower. Glow spoons working. Smaller presentations working well tipped with a shiner or chub head/tail. Pike fishing on fire with many 35-43 inch fish iced. Auger extension needed if fishing on your own with 4+ feet of ice in most areas. Snowmobilers stay on marked trail, big ice chunks off of trail. Fish houses allowed to be left on lake LOW through March 31st, walleyes open through April 14, pike open all year.Rainy River pushing out some bigger walleyes in the morning/evening with an occasional sturgeon. Morning, evening bite most effective. Lots of ice but spring river walleye anglers looking for that to change by end of month.The NW Angle fishing continues to be good. Walleyes, saugers and pike doing very well. 17-19 feet will produce late in the day with 21-25 feet being most productive away from structure during mid day. Pink, white and gold have been most productive all around. Glow or UV have also had success during cloudy conditions if charged often. Crappies being caught in holes of 25 feet or deeper. Catch your crappies and move on. Snowmobile trails on and around the lake are marked and groomed. A complete list of lodging, ice fishing packages and sleeper houses are available through March at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lo
dging.