Notice to Gravel Contractors C.P. 35-18-100A, Aggregate Production Bids Close April 10, 2018 Sealed bids will be received by the Board of County Commissioners, Kittson County, Hallock, Minnesota, at the Office of the Kittson County Administrator, 401 5th St. South, Suite 214, Hallock, Minnesota 56728 until 1:00 P.M. on April 10, 2018, for the purpose of letting the contract for the following project: County Project No. 35-18-100A, Aggregate Production @Halma Pit #29 Approximate Quantities of work are as follows: 40,000 Tons – Crush, Screen & Stockpile Cl. 5 Modified Proposal forms with specifications may be obtained at the Office of the County Engineer, 401 Second St. SW, Hallock, Minnesota 56728. Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check or bidder’s bond made payable to Kittson County in the sum not less than five (5%) percent of the amount bid. The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive any informalities therein and to accept the bid deemed most advantageous to the County. Dated this 7th day of March, 2018, Hallock, Minnesota Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator