Author Cameron visits the Karlstad Library

Author Scott Cameron visited the Karlstad Library on March 7 as part of a tour of the Northwest Regional Libraries for the debut of his book: In Absentia: Selected Poems 1991-2017.

Cameron was born and raised in Red Lake Falls, MN, in a family of nine children. From there, he studied at UND; the University of Oslo, Norway; and the University of Minnesota Law School, ultimately working as a lawyer in the finance industry in New York City, London, and Paris.

While attending UND, Cameron spent time with international students, which inspired him to take extensive college courses in the Norwegian language. After meeting his future wife who is from Karlstad, Sweden, he switched to advanced courses in Swedish and now speaks both languages.

Cameron has always been interested in writing. At his book presentation in his hometown of Red Lake Falls, his high school English teacher brought him two poems that Cameron had written in high school. Cameron was amazed that his teacher would have saved the poems that long among the hundreds of students she taught over the years.

