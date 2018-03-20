Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota february 26, 2018 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, February 26, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Board members present: Boespflug, Piche, Simonson, Thompson, and Useldinger Board members absent: Black Piche moved to approve the minutes of the regular School Board meeting held on February 12, 2018. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the agenda with the following additions and/or changes: 9.2 Family Medical Leave Request – DELETE 9.3 Paraprofessional Salary Adjustment – ADDED 2.26.18 Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to hire the following coaches for 2018 spring sports: Kirk Misialek Head Boys’ Track Mike Hedlund Assistant Boys’ Track Ben Hellekson CMS Boys’ Track Rocky LaBlanc CMS Track – 50% Boys / 50% Girls Liesa Hanson Head Girls’ Track Roger Hanson Assistant Girls’ Track Courtney Nepstad Volunteer Girls’ Track Kyle Hanson Head Tennis Alex Havis Assistant Tennis Paula Devine Head Girls’ Golf Durene Frydenlund Assistant Girls’ Golf Terry Olafson CMS Girls’ Golf Jay Frydenlund Head Boys’ Golf Todd Schumacher Assistant Boys’ Golf Travis Lindgren CMS Boys’ Golf Heidi Spicer Head Softball Matt Fore Assistant Softball Chelsey Grassel JV Softball (this is a new position for 2018) Hilary Smith Volunteer Softball Scott Ross CMS Softball Morgan Pieper-George CMS Softball Anthony Walsh Head Baseball Neil Nagle Assistant Baseball (approved on 2.12.18) Paul McGlynn Assistant Baseball Michael Nemur Volunteer Baseball (pending background check) Paul Stinar CMS Baseball Greg Stephans CMS Baseball (pending background check) Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to hire Kayt Burgman as a long-term substitute teacher for Alicia Antal from approximately March 7, 2018, through the end of the 2017-18 school year. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved that Ahmed Said, paraprofessional, has completed the requirements as pre the Master Agreement to receive an additional $2.00 per hour beginning March 1, 2018. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the February 13, 2018, payroll in the amount of $24,416.02. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agenda is on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Piche moved to accept the following donations: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount Orton Oil Company South Point PBIS 350.00 Julie Spilde South Point PBIS 50.00 EGF Music Boosters Senior High Piccolo 1,550.00 MidwayUSA Foundation Trapshooting 9,961.00 TOTAL DONATIONS $11,911.00 Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:41 p.m. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (March 21, 2018)