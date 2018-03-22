David Waterworth, 61, of Newfolden, MN, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, with his loving family at his side. Celebration Of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Nexus Church in Thief River Falls, MN. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN. David Carl Waterworth was born on July 22, 1956, in Karlstad, MN, the son of Earl Lewis and Eunice Arlene (Peterson) Waterworth. He attended school in Newfolden, MN, and graduated from Marshall County Central High School with the class of 1974. Following high school, David moved to Tulsa, OK, where he attended Spartan School of Aeronautics. He graduated with a degree in Airplane Mechanics. While working at Boeing in Wichita, KS, when he met Julie McDaniel. In 1981, they were married in Sharon, KS, and had two children, Colby and Lisa. They made their home in Newfolden, MN, where David farmed with his father. David eventually took over the family farm. The couple later divorced. David was an avid pilot and was very proud of his Commercial Pilots License and was a flight instructor. He loved to fly and always talked about buying his own plane. He loved to fish and hunt; he went on many trips to Montana hunting mule deer and elk. David bagged many large whitetail bucks from his farm and was very proud of it. David was raised in church and his personal faith in Jesus was very important to him, and he enjoyed attending the Assembly Of God Church with his family. On February 26, 2005, David was united in marriage to Teresa Rieve in LaFollette, TN. From this union they have a beautiful set of 10 year old twins, Elijah and Emily. They continued to live on David’s farm near Newfolden and both agree it’s a wonderful place to raise their children. Over time David was able to acquire more land and increase his farming capabilities. He was very meticulous about producing the very best crops that he could and was very proud of his farming operation. David has always loved golden retrievers and began breeding golden retrievers and golden-doodles a few years ago. He loved his dogs! Survivors include his loving wife, Teri; four children; mother; brothers, Jonathan (Marie) and Philip (Judith); sister, Cindy; and numerous relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father. Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com.