KMHC “committed” to Karlstad Clinic

Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center is in Karlstad to stay. So was the message from CEO Ashley Rivera and Director of Admissions Marla Hanson to the Karlstad City Council at the regular meeting on March 12.

“The commitment from Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center is as strong as it’s ever been,” Rivera said. “We are committed to making sure this city is taken care of, its patients are taken care of and that we continue to serve the needs of the community and the patients. That’s not going to change.”

The word came as a relief to the city council, which is facing over $600,000 in repairs to the clinic building. Rumors had been also circulating that the clinic might close, after the main Karlstad practitioner Paul Anderson, Certified Physician’s Assistant, resigned as of Thursday, March 15.

But, Hanson said, they have already received several applicants for his replacement and have conducted two phone interviews so far.

