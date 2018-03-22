Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

Fishing reports all over the board this week. Some anglers filling the bucket, while others getting just enough for dinner. Lots of little fish to sort through with a lot of small fish in the system. Some trophy eyes showing up again this week.

Electronics very helpful. Resorts are out in 24-33′ and continue to make final pushes shallow. Glow pink spoons with some gold working best. Many big p

ike being caught in shallower water.

Live suckers the best, but hard to get. A