Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report
Fishing reports all over the board this week. Some anglers filling the bucket, while others getting just enough for dinner. Lots of little fish to sort through with a lot of small fish in the system. Some trophy eyes showing up again this week. Electronics very helpful. Resorts are out in 24-33′ and continue to make final pushes shallow. Glow pink spoons with some gold working best. Many big pike being caught in shallower water. Live suckers the best, but hard to get. Auger extensions still needed. Fish houses on ice through March 31st, walleyes open through April 14, pike open all year.Rainy River still pushing out some big walleyes in the morning/evening with an occasional sturgeon. Open water 7.5 miles east of Birchdale, Possibility that smaller boats will push over ice near Franz Jevne this weekend, only time will tell.The NW Angle fishing continues to be solid. Walleyes and saugers in traditional areas with some pike in shallower. 17-19 feet during low light times and 21-25 feet during the day. Pink, white and gold spoons tipped with a shiner/chub head or tail. Crappies still being caught in good numbers. A complete list of lodging, ice fishing packages and sleeper houses are available through March at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lo
dging.