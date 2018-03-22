Ruth Jean Green, 77

Ruth Jean Green went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2018, at her home surrounded with endless amounts of love and comfort. Ruth Jean Fitzgerald was born September 8, 1940, on her family’s farm in Joliette, North Dakota, the daughter of James and Ellen (Smith) Fitzgerald. Ruth was united in marriage to Clifford Green in Cavalier, North Dakota. Their marriage gifted them with four children, Terri, Judy, Thomas and Melissa. Ruth and Clifford embarked on many travels with his work in the oil fields until settling on their farm near Halma in 1972. The couple worked hand in hand keeping the family farm successful. When the farm economy slowed, Clifford traveled to Alaska for work and Ruth held the fort down and worked tirelessly to keep the farm running smoothly. Ruthie enjoyed sharing many great memories, one of her favorites was riding to school on the same horse with her siblings who have stayed very close throughout the years. Ruthie and her sisters have always shared a special bond. Ruth was passionate about many things but one that stands out was her love and faithfulness to the Lord. She enjoyed being a member of Eidsvold Lutheran Church where she spent hours socializing and quilting with other women of the fellowship. Quilting has been a favorite hobby of Ruth’s for many years. Ruth always looked forward to meeting with her good friend, Karen Coffield, for coffee and nightly conversations with her sister, Ruby. Ruth lived her life lovingly and selflessly by always putting others before her and made sure that she shared Jesus’ love with those around her. Ruth’s children and grandchildren have always been her pride and joy. She always had time for them even with the countless hours of work on the farm. Ruth was never too busy to have weekend sleepovers with the grandchildren and provided them with many amazing memories they will carry forever. Family members include her loving husband, Clifford; children, Terri Syverson, Karlstad, MN, Judy (Larry) Johnson, Grand Forks, ND, Thomas Green, Halma and Melissa Green Gunnarson, Lake Bronson, MN; three stepchildren; 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; a great great grandson; and her sister, Ruby Dybedahl, Roseau, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ellen and Alice; brothers, Ralph, Jake, Elmer, Paul and Archie; and two infant brothers, Jimmy and Harry. Funeral services were held February 10, 2018, at Eidsvold Lutheran Church, Halma, Minnesota. Interment at the Eidsvold Cemetery. Rev. Leroy Aufenkamp, presiding; Shirley Van Camp, special music. Honorary casket bearers were Ruth’s great grandchildren. Casket bearers will be grandsons, Michael Lindholm, Derick Converse, Tony Converse, Jared Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Jacob Johnson and Ethan Gunnarson.