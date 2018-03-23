Donald Wicklund, 91, of Greenbush, MN, died on Sunday morning, March 18 in the Warroad Senior Care Center at Warroad, MN.

Funeral Services will be at 2 PM on Saturday, March 24 in Bethel Lutheran Church of Greenbush.

Visitation will be after 6 PM on Friday, with a 7 PM prayer service, in Bethel Lutheran Church and one hour before the funeral on Saturday in church.

Burial will be in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in next week’s Tribune.

Arrangements are with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.