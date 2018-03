Jensen installed as pastor of First Lutheran

First Lutheran Church in Karlstad has a new pastor: Pastor Caitlin Jensen. Jensen began serving the church in February.

Jensen was raised in San Jose, Cali., and attended California Lutheran University where she studied English and music.

She felt called to be a pastor since fourth grade, but as she got older, she fluctuated between either a teacher or a pastor.

In college, Jensen planned to be a teacher, but after working a summer at a Bible camp, she realized, “God has called me just as I am. I figured I might as well not run away from it because God’s going to win!”

Jensen attended Luther’s Seminary in St. Paul, Minn. During her seminary internship near Mankato, Minn., Jensen filled in as a youth director and a college chaplain.

The church call process began last fall; First Lutheran in Karlstad was Jensen’s first interview. While she did interview with several other churches, she ultimately decided on First Lutheran.

For more on this story, see this week’s North Star News!