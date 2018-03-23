Two Badger FCCLA students shadow legislators at State Capitol

Badger FCCLA students and officers Kennedy Truscinski and Alex Ylitalo pose for a photo inside the State Capitol in St. Paul on a day where they shadowed state legislators. (submitted)

Kennedy Truscinski (submitted photo)

 

Alex Ylitalo (submitted photo)

 

Badger FCCLA State Officer Kennedy Truscinski and Area Officer Alex Ylitalo traveled to the State Capitol in St Paul to shadow legislators on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Kennedy met with Senator Paul Utke of District 2, northwestern Minnesota, while Alex partnered with Rep. Tama Theis from central Minnesota. Kennedy and Alex toured the Capitol with 40 other FCCLA members. Shadow Day is an opportunity for members to learn about careers in public service and current issues, and increase awareness of state and government political processes.
