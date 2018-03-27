ASEC Board of Directors’ Meeting Minutes – January 23, 2018 Chairman Kolness called the regular meeting of the Board of Directors for the Area Special EducationCooperative to order at 9:30 am at the Blue Moose Restaurant, East Grand Forks, MN. Board Memberspresent were Randy Bruer, Evan Hanson, Jim Guetter, Brian Clarke, Lon Jorgensen, Kevin Ricke, MikeKolness, Chris Mills, Rob Nudell and Shawn Yates. Bill Walters was absent. Gary Jones, Julie Aumock,Judd Fredstrom, and Becky Conati were also present. MONTHLY FINANCE REPORTS: Motion byJorgensen, seconded by Yates to approve the December 19th, 2017 board meeting minutes aspresented. UC Motion by Nudell, seconded by Ricke to approve the agenda as amended changingBA+15 to BA+30 in Action Item a. UC Motion by Mills, seconded by Hanson to approve the December2017 bill run totaling $69,241.39 including check numbers 42061-42124, the Expenditure/RevenueReport ending December 31, 2017, and the Liquid Asset Transfer of $100,000 to US Bank on December19, 2017. UC DIRECTORS’ REPORTS: Jones commented on district updates, CPI recertification training, and staffing needs. Aumock reportedon staff needs, also. Fredstrom talked about district caseloads. ACTION ITEMS: Motion by Nudell, seconded by Hanson to approve Laura Stromsodt’s lane change request from BA+30to MA. UC Motion by Jorgensen, seconded by Yates to approve Laura Stomsodt’s Leave Without PayRequest for the 2018-2019 School Year. UC Motion by Mills, seconded by Bruer to approve ASECmembership in the Northwest Minnesota Council of Collaboratives. UC Motion by Hanson, secondedby Ricke to approve resolution directing the administration to make recommendations for reductions inprograms and positions. UC The next meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, February 20th, 2018 in East Grand Forks. Kolnessadjourned the meeting at 10:30 a.m. Becky Conati, Administrative Assistant Evan Hanson, Governing Board Clerk ASEC Board of Directors’ Meeting Minutes – February 20, 2018 Vice-Chairman Bruer called the regular meeting of the Board of Directors for the Area Special EducationCooperative to order at 9:30 am at the Blue Moose Restaurant, East Grand Forks, MN. Board Memberspresent were Randy Bruer, Jim Guetter, Brian Clarke, Kevin Ricke, Chris Mills, Rob Nudell and ShawnYates. Evan Hanson, Mike Kolness, Lon Jorgensen, and Bill Walters were absent. Gary Jones, JulieAumock, Judd Fredstrom, and Becky Conati were also present. MONTHLY FINANCE REPORTS: Motion by Ricke, seconded by Guetter to approve the January 23, 2018 board meeting minutes aspresented. UC Motion by Yates, seconded by Guetter to approve the agenda as amended adding“Approval of long term sub contract” as Action Item d. UC Motion by Nudell, seconded by Yates toapprove the January 2018 bill run totaling $71,274.12 including check numbers 42125-42210 and theExpenditure/Revenue Report ending January 31, 2018. UC DIRECTORS’ REPORTS: Jones updated members on the Rural Issues Meeting he attended. He had no recommendations forreduction in programs for 18-19 school year. Aumock reported on the need for a behavior consultant andchanges in ECSE schedules. Fredstrom reminded members about the SEDRA program that is replacingEDRS for reporting data to MDE. ACTION ITEMS: Motion by Mills, seconded by Guetter to approve a behavior consultant contract with Sarah Coumbe-Guida. UC Motion by Bruer, seconded by Mills to approve ASEC membership in the Polk, Red Lake,Norman, and Marshall County Collaboratives. UC Chris Mills, Randy Bruer, and Bill Walters willcontinue as the ASEC board negotiators for staff negotiating their 18-19 contracts. Motion by Ricke,seconded by Yates to approve a long-term substitute contract with Susan Johnson. UC The next meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, March 20th, 2018 in East Grand Forks. Motion by Millsseconded by Nudell to adjourn the meeting at 10:38 a.m. Becky Conati, Administrative Assistant Evan Hanson, Governing Board Clerk (March 28, 2018)