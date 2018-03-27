Climax-Shelly ISD #592 Climax, MN 56523 Board Meeting Minutes February 26, 2018 The Board of Education of Independent School District #592, Climax, Minnesota held their regular meeting on Monday, February 26, 2018 at 6:00 PM in the music room at the Climax-Shelly School. Brad Erickson called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM with the following members present: Julie Cakebread, Jon Carlson, Brad Erickson, Toscha Larson, Beth Rarick, Bryan Stortroen and Molly Paulsrud. Superintendent Bill Walters and K12 Principal Arthur Meyer were in attendance. Visitors were Brooke Meyer and Michelle Karst. Beth moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the minutes of the January 22, 2018 re-organization meeting were approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved and Molly seconded BE IT RESOLVED that the minutes of the special board meeting held on Tuesday February 20, 2018 be approved. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Jon moved and Molly seconded BE IT RESOLVED the approval of the minutes of the January 22, 2017 Regular Board Meeting as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Bryan moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that payment totaling $77,737.84 be authorized by the following checks #49837 to #49891 for regular monthly board bills be approved and that end of the month bills totaling $37,596.79 for checks #49806 to check #49836 also be approved. There were no voided checks this month. Wire transfers of $55,099.14 were also approved. The student activity account was also reviewed. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Julie moved Beth seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to accept the Treasurer’s Report as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Superintendent Walters reported on the following: Parent teacher conferences, Tabling the 2018-2019 school calendar to the March school board meeting, School safety plan, Winter Sports and Negotiations status. . Principal Report-Mr. Meyer provided a written report of all the school events in the past month. He also provided current enrollment numbers. OLD BUSINESS NEW BUSINESS Toscha moved Bryan seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the bond purchase process as stated with Ehlers Financial. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved Julie seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to adjourn the meeting at 6:55 pm. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Next School Board Meeting will be on March 19th, 2018 at 6:00 pm Respectfully submitted, Julie Cakebread, Clerk (March 28, 2018)