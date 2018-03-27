Donald Wicklund, 91, of Greenbush, MN, died Sunday Morning, March 18, 2018 in Warroad Senior Living Center at Warroad, MN. Donald Earl Wicklund, the son of Eric Otto and Alma (Rud) Wicklund, was born December 22, 1926 in Greenbush, MN. Don was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. He grew up in the Strathcona, MN area and attended country school there and in Greenbush. He married Doris Mae Miller on June 11, 1950 in Bethel Lutheran Church of Greenbush. He worked as a painter before operating the Ace Hardware Store in Greenbush for 38 years. Don was very active in his community. He served as council President in Bethel Church and was active in its Men’s Club. He was active in the Greenbush Sheep Days celebration and was the official line-up person for the Greenbush 4th of July parade for many years. He was a member of the Greenbush Fire Dept. and a former Fire Chief. He served on the City Council and was Mayor of Greenbush at one time, was active in the Greenbush Town & Country Club, served on the Greenbush School Board for 12 years, was a charter member of the local Lions Club and was an active member of the Northland Threshing Bee. He was selected as the Roseau County Outstanding Sr. Citizen in 2000. Don was an avid hunter for over 75 years. He also enjoyed restoring old tractors and cars. Don loved playing Pinochle and shaking dice with his coffee buddies. He cared about people, especially those in need and was known for helping others. Survived by: Wife of over 67 years—Doris. 2 sons—Dale (Annette) Wicklund of Greenbush and Daryl (Lisa) Wicklund of Badger, MN. 5 grandchildren—Alicia (Eric) Bauman of Cohasset, MN, Anna (Trevor) Peterson of Middle River, MN, Abby Wicklund of Staples, MN, Nels Wicklund of Fargo, ND & Emily Wicklund of East Grand Forks, MN. 1 Great-granddaughter—Olivia Bauman. Brothers—Russell (Kathy) Wicklund of Greenbush, Nels (Cleone) Wicklund & Ervin (Ione) Wicklund of Auburn, WA. Sister—Ione Kraus of Auburn, WA. Brother-in-law—David Hyllengren of Palm Desert, CA and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers—Lloyd & Ferdie Wicklund. Sisters—Loreen Sovde, Sandra Hyllengren & Juliette Larson Nelson. Funeral Services were held on Saturday, March 24 at 2 PM in Bethel Lutheran Church of Greenbush with Pastor Cheryl Berg, officiating. Vocal music was provided by Rachel Kapphahn and Linda Sovde was the organist. Pallbearers were Don’s five grandchildren and Honorary Pallbearers were the Greenbush Fire Dept. and the Greenbush-Badger Lions Club. Burial was in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery with arrangements by Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush. Gieseke Funeral Chapel