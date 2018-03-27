Donna Jean Dahl, 91

Donna Jean Dahl, age 91, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Monday, March 19, 2018, at Woodside Village in Grand Forks, ND.

Donna Jean Ralston was born on August 6, 1926, in Grand Forks, ND, the daughter of the late Arnold and Manda (Pede) Ralston. She grew up in East Grand Forks, MN, and graduated from East Grand Forks Central High School. Afterwards, she worked for Northwest Bell Telephone as a directory assistant. On September 2, 1951, she was married to Donald Dahl in Grand Forks, ND. She then owned and operated a daycare in East Grand Forks for 45 years until her retirement in 1992.

Donna is survived by her son, Tom Dahl of East Grand Forks, MN; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Arnold Ralston, Jr., of Grand Forks, ND. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald, Sr.; son, Donald, Jr.; and sister, Maybelle McKirdy.

Funeral Service: 2:00 pm ~ Friday, March 23, 2018, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks, MN.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery North in Grand Forks, ND ~ Spring 2018

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota