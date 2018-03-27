Myron L. Kuster, 88

Myron L. Kuster died Saturday, March 24, 2018 in Valley Eldercare Center after a short courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born Sept. 16, 1929 to Walter and Anna (Syverson) Kuster on a farm near Reynolds, ND. Being a farm boy all his early years, he attended rural school through 7TH grade and Reynolds High School for 2 years until farm work beckoned.

He was self-employed with his construction business most of his years that led to owning Sunnywood Gardens Cemetery for 20 years and Kusters Wagon Wheel Stables for 27 years, retiring in 2015. Nov. 4, 1953, he married Elaine Hettervig and they had four children when living on the farm near Reynolds.

He married Joyce Sorteberg Gohdes on July 3, 1975. They lived in Grand Forks when he became Manager of the Water District in Minnesota that laid pipe to bring the miracle of rural water to farmers. After completion they lived on a farmstead near Bygland, MN, driving to work at the cemetery until the opportunity came to move back to North Dakota to own a horse boarding facility that became Kusters Wagon Wheel Stables. In addition to work he most loved woodworking and camping.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joyce; his children, Wayne (Cindy) Kuster, Larry (Susie) Kuster, Lynette (Dale) Breidenbach, and Cindy Jo (David) Adams; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; siblings, Gerald (Arla) Kuster, Walter (Rosalie) Kuster, Jr., Geraldine (Ron) McMenamy and sister-in-law, Doris Kuster. Also left to mourn are his step-daughters, Karen Schlenvogt, Kristi McFarland, and Kayann (Pat) Rarick, with 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great- great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Warren (Bud) Kuster.

Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 29, at Amundson Funeral Home 2975 S. 42nd St. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Interment: later spring, Memorial Park South Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

